Celine Spring 2027 Finds Joy in Clothes that Don’t Try Too Hard

Michael Rider’s Celine show today opened with a voiceover from the artist Dorian Corey in the legendary ballroom documentary Paris Is Burning. “I always had hopes of being a big star. But as you get older, you aim a little lower,” said Corey. “Everybody wants to make an impression, some mark upon the world. Then you think, you’ve made a mark on the world if you just get through it, and a few people remember your name… You don’t have to bend the whole world… If you shoot an arrow and it goes real high, hooray for you.” This message was a breath of fresh air during a week packed with the kind of sky-high ego for which the fashion industry is known. Models walked under a thatched roof in an airy, serene set. The show notes spoke of positive obsession and belonging. Rider’s Celine is humble and brightly spirited.

And the clothes? A rush of so-very-wearable, effortless separates in creams, whites, and hay; sleek collarless leather cape coating; off-the-shoulder tops and delicate knitwear made for layering set the tone. Slouchy pants cinched at the ankle. A bold tomato red look consisting of a sculptural top and matching trousers with a tie at the waist stood out. A floor-length dress with a sundial print brought a graphic flower-child element. A beaded short-sleeve turtleneck dress gave an artisanal edge. (Rider Celine is wearable but never overly simple.) A series of satin shirts on men brought a lightness and a sense of optimism.

Rider spoke of “moments where you get a glimpse of possibility” and the joys of dressing up in his show notes. This collection—like his earlier offerings—is real first and foremost, but never without Rider’s signature artful touches. SZA, Tracee Ellis Ross, Honey Dijon, and Lisa Bonet sat front row. Bonet would stun in Rider’s new curious hats.

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine

Courtesy of Celine