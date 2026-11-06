The 11 Biggest Accessories Trends From the Spring 2027 Runways

The September (and October) shows were all about embellishment, which was especially true when it came to accessories. While bags and shoes typically capture the public’s imagination—and for good reason, this is luxury fashion we’re talking about—this season lent a spotlight to major jewelry pieces worn in unexpected ways, like on shoes. Scarves were everywhere, as well as big-time belts worn two, three, or four at a time. Maximalism is back in style, with the quiet luxury mentality from just a couple years ago now on ice. Below, here are 10 accessories trends we saw on the spring 2027 runways that will be everywhere by the time the flowers start blooming again.

The Great Collector

Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy sent 83 looks down the runway at the Grand Palais, each with its own unique pair of shoes. The move was a pretty good indication of just how much attention designers paid to footwear for spring. Some of the biggest trends we saw were on shoes—from Burberry’s playful, face-covered paillette pumps to Valentino’s scenic sequin boots. Loewe’s beaded mules were made for folks looking to become great shoe collectors themselves.

From left to right: accessories from Burberry, Valentino and Chanel From left to right: courtesy of Burberry; Getty Images (2)

What’s on My Bag?

Fashion magazines just can’t quit a “What’s in My Bag?” video series (yes, we are guilty of it). But designers this season weren’t asking that question so much as inquiring: What’s on your bag? The spring 2027 answer was everything—sequins, beads, pony hair, tweed, snakeskin, and more. The bag charm trend of the past couple seasons is still going strong as well.

From left to right: accessories from Fendi, Dior and Chanel From left to right: Getty Images (3)

All About the Toes

Toe Jewels

Designers want you to put your money your feet are. From Saint Laurent’s charming sandals to Chanel’s pearly pumps, heels and flats this season were embellished with literal pieces of jewelry, like Loewe’s sandals decorated by a charm bracelet.

From left to right: accessories from Chanel, Loewe and Saint Laurent From left to right: Getty Images (3)

Bows on Toes

Designers also decorated their footwear with dainty ribbons (Prada), shoelaces (Miu Miu), and giant, sculptural bows (Loewe). At Moschino, each toe got its own individual loop.

From left to right: accessories from Miu Miu, Loewe and Prada From left to right: Getty Images (3)

Bare Minimum

Our third and final shoe trend shows more foot than ever. Michael Kors’s slides had barely visible, plastic straps; Bottega Veneta made delicate string sandals, and Area’s lace kitten heels were especially scantily clad.

From left to right: accessories from Michael Kors, Bottega Veneta and Area From left to right: Getty Images (2); Courtesy of Area

Hole-y Grail

Apparently, bags could also use a little fresh air. From Hermès to Prada and Chanel, designers put holes in their handbags. Wait, is this a recession indicator?

From left to right: accessories from Prada, Hermès and Chanel From left to right: Getty Images (3)

Lightness of Being

Scarves took center stage this season—and they took on new forms, with Dior’s flower-petal boas fluttering down the runway, while Saint Laurent’s scarves trailed dramatically behind the models. At Simone Rocha, a peach statement scarf was worn as a stole over one shoulder for added drama.

From left to right: accessories from Dior, Simone Rocha and Saint Laurent From left to right: Getty Images (3)

Gigantic Jewels

While we’re piling gems and chains onto our bags and shoes, we might as well pile on some actual jewelry, too. Shoulder-dusting earrings at Bottega Veneta and layers of pearls and beaded necklaces at Valentino proved it’s high time you invest in a bigger box for your baubles.

From left to right: accessories from Bottega Veneta, Valentino and Dries Van Noten From left to right: Getty Images (3)

Futurama

Mrs. Prada and Raf Simons may have ushered in the futuristic sunglass trend with their bug-eyed peepers from spring 2025, but the look has since taken on all kinds of new life—including at the house of Prada itself. The label debuted these mismatched sunglasses at their men’s show this summer, while Gucci and Miu Miu replicated the look of a fruit fly with their styles.

From left to right: accessories from Prada, Gucci and Miu Miu From left to right: Getty Images (3)

Double Duty

Belts for spring 2027 came in all shapes, sizes, and widths—and in multiples, too. Ferragamo designer Maximilian Davis stacked belts on belts for an extra cinch, while Valentino’s super-snatched waist came with a big gold buckle and two contrasting leather straps.

From left to right: accessories from Ferragamo, Hermès and Valentino From left to right: Getty Images (3)

Brimming With Shade

Sun protection is everything, every season—but especially in spring, when designers tend to have a little fun with toppers. From the chic and classic options at Ralph Lauren and Valentino to the ’70s-inspired, floppy versions at Chloé, there was something for everyone in the spring 2027 lineup.