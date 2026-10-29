The 12 Biggest Fashion Trends From the Spring 2027 Runways

The spring 2027 runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris proved one thing: that it’s safe to say quiet luxury has left the chat. In its wake, maximalism bursts onto the scene, amid a flurry of fur, feathers, paillettes, and glittering beads. There were tons of fabulous trends from the collections hewed by such designers as Matthieu Blazy for Chanel, Jonathan Anderson at Dior, and Michael Rider’s Celine. Below, we’re highlighting the 12 ready-to-wear fashion trends that caught our eye this season.

Aloha Attire

Say hello to the new Hawaiian shirt. The fact that Loro Piana, one of the key brands to helm the stealth-wealth style movement, created a take on an aloha button-down means this trend has staying power. There were cheeky nautical takes of all forms on the runways, including Miu Miu’s rash-guard tops layered with bejeweled bras and sporty mini-shorts. At Loewe, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez designed beaded dresses inspired by the way one drapes themselves in a towel after going for a swim.

From left to right: looks from Loewe, Loro Piana and Miu Miu Images courtesy of the brands and Getty.

’70s Beach Vibes

Every season, we see a different take on decade dressing. There were a number of riffs on ’70s styles, but our favorites were the ones that reflected the aesthetic of Southern California—more specifically, Venice Beach. Let’s call it elevated bohemian: at The Row, a pair of perfectly cut slouchy slacks was paired with an intricate sequin fringed antique fabric that was draped over the model as a top. In contrast, there was also August Barron’s lovable bungalow bro. And we adored the bright-sunshine dress at Celine, which was paired with exaggerated glasses and a monogram bag.

From left to right: looks from Ralph Lauren, Celine and The Row Images courtesy of the brands and Getty.

Itty-Bitty Titty Committee

The girls are wearing bras as shirts now, and it’s official. We went from the no-pants trend of the last couple of seasons to this new take: the no-top trend. Bras were everywhere, in every form—as daywear, and eveningwear, in all shapes and textiles, including satin, metal, and embellished.

From left to right: looks from Givenchy, Prada and Tom Ford Images courtesy of the brands and Getty.

Long Live Dolly!

We lost a true original this year: Dolly Parton, whose music and idiosyncratic signature look inspired designers for decades. For spring 2027, it was clear some looks on the runways were made specifically with Ms. Dollywood in mind. You could practically picture Parton on stage singing “I Will Always Love You” in Schiaparelli’s glamorous pink satin suit with jeweled buttons.

From left to right: looks from Conner Ives, Marc Jacobs and Schiaparelli Images courtesy of the brands and Getty.

The Plastics

From glossy finishes to sculptural silhouettes, plastic is having its moment in the spotlight on the spring 2027 runways. Prada surprised audiences with a collection where every look was a variation on a skirt, including one crafted from a technical pink fabric. Chloé reimagined the classic trench with a rigid plastic overlay, while Maison Margiela’s own plastic skirt resembled a floral apron.

From left to right: looks from Chloé, Ferragamo and Maison Margiela Images courtesy of the brands and Getty.

Let’s Get Loud

For spring 2027, subtlety is out and clashing prints are very much in. Florals ran headfirst into plaids at Polo, while Chanel’s Matthieu Blazy created a masterwork in patterns from head to toe. And your favorite art teacher appears to have had a nervous breakdown—albeit a pretty chic one—at Prada and Jil Sander.

From left to right: looks from Jil Sander, Chanel and Polo Ralph Lauren Images courtesy of the brands and Getty.

Baroque Beading

While we’re on the topic of more-is-more, ornate beading made a major statement in this season’s collections, both on ready-to-wear fashion and accessories. Chanel made a play on its own classic with a yellow two-piece set done entirely in beads, while The Row worked black beading onto a flowing blue top. Loewe took things into three dimensions with beaded florals that seemed to bloom right off the dress.

From left to right: looks from Chanel, The Row and Celine Images courtesy of the brands and Getty.

The Gilded Age

Consider this trend the cousin of the one before it, especially when it comes to the ultra-luxe feel of each look. Saint Laurent delivered what felt like an entire collection of gold outfits, including the one shown here, which combined both gilding and brocade. At Gucci, the outfit was styled with a pussy-bow blouse and major sunglasses.

From left to right: looks from Saint Laurent, Gucci and McQueen Images courtesy of the brands and Getty.

Admission of Kilt

This season, designers put skirts under the microscope in a major way, remixing the garment into as many variations as there are women who wear them. First up was Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons at Prada, who devoted their entire spring 2027 collection to skirts: knee-length, mini, A-line, pleated, embroidered, and everything in between.

From left to right: looks from Prada, Marni and Tory Burch Images courtesy of the brands and Getty.

Check, Mate

It seemed like every kind of plaid walked the spring 2027 runways: houndstooth, plain check, you name it. Duran Lantink transformed a classic picnic blanket print into an ’80s-esque blazer and skirt set for Jean Paul Gaultier, while Marni kept things in a ’60s kind of mood. Nicklas Skovgaard’s fierce checked skirtsuit had a furry friend on its right shoulder.

From left to right: looks from Marni, Nicklas Skovgaard and Jean Paul Gaultier Images courtesy of the brands and Getty.

365 Party Girl

Designers imagined the full spectrum of a true 365 party girl’s perfect night out. Picture the scene: you arrive to a rager in a glamorous outfit, then start to get a little sweaty on the dance floor. Perhaps your dress is rumpled or your hair’s gotten caught in a stray streamer. Hours go by. What happened? Once daylight breaks, you find yourself heading back home in last night’s clothing.

From left to right: looks from Chanel, Coach and Conner Ives Images courtesy of the brands and Getty.

A Hot Mess

If you’re currently having a 365 party girl-worthy hangover, don’t worry. Unplug your steamer and feel confident shoving that T-shirt to the bottom of your dresser drawer, because wrinkles are so in. Don’t even think about buttoning a sweater all the way, or fully fastening a belt! You think you need a tailor? Absolutely not. Let your seams be undone.