Diego Calva Travels to Madrid for Loewe’s Spring Pre-Collection

Fashion loves to press fast forward. A brand’s mind is always on the next big thing, the newest trend, the upcoming season. That’s just the nature of the industry. But sometimes, it can feel excessive, like when cruise collection campaigns get released simultaneously with holiday campaigns while there’s still a pumpkin on your front step. Soon enough, the spring campaigns will be rolling out in full force, but for now, we have intermediaries like GucciCore and Loewe’s spring/summer pre-collection to warm us up. But check back here often for the latest campaigns from your favorite fashion brands.

Loewe Photograph by Talia Chetrit; Courtesy of Loewe Diego Calva, Kristine Frøseth, and more stars met up in Madrid for the Loewe spring 2027 pre-collection campaign, bringing the brand back to its roots in the city it calls home.

Loewe Photograph by Talia Chetrit; Courtesy of Loewe Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s wardrobe is invigorated by the restless energy of Madrid. Bright colors are mirrored by the surroundings as models are photographed in fruit-stuffed marketplaces and the doorways of tiled tapas bars.

Loewe Photograph by Talia Chetrit; Courtesy of Loewe There is a confidence to the images, partly provided by the assurance exuded by the models, who stare down Talia Chetrit’s camera. The campaign stars were no doubt bolstered by their armor of technical suiting, knitwear, and leatherwork.

Gucci Photograph by Peter Funch; Courtesy of Gucci After a runway show that took over Times Square this past May, Gucci is sticking to a New York state of mind, photographing the GucciCore campaign in the city that never sleeps.