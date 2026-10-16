Kris Jenner Is the Matriarch of the Ferragamo Family in the Brand’s Holiday Campaign

It is never too early to get into the holiday spirit. Everyone knows the Christmas season can be stressful, but the more you prepare ahead of time, the more you can enjoy all the magic. So while it may seem too early to start considering your gifts, in reality, you’ll just be saving your future self a lot of stress. And luckily, the brands are, once again, ahead of schedule, already rolling out their holiday content for our benefit. Ferragamo, Dior, Chanel, and more have released their 2026 holiday campaigns, and the images are getting us in the yuletide mood. So while the leaves may just now be falling off the trees, soon they’ll be on the ground, covered in snow—and there’s no time like the present to dive into the 2026 holiday campaigns.

Ferragamo Photograph by Ilya Lipkin; Courtesy of Ferragamo Kris Jenner is the matriarch of the Ferragamo family in the brand’s 2026 holiday campaign, The Joy of Loving. “Ferragamo is all about family,” says creative director Maximilian Davis. “And when I design, I am always thinking about that, too: how a collection can be worn by different generations, but also how pieces you love will be held onto and passed down through them.”

Ferragamo Photograph by Ilya Lipkin; Courtesy of Ferragamo The momager stars as the director of a fictional film, leading screen tests featuring the campaign’s various faces. There’s Paloma Elsesser and her brother, Sage; girl group The Womack Sisters; and Sofia Testino with her dog, Syko. Actress Joan Chen is joined by her daughter, Audrey Hui, while acting coach Nancy Banks poses with her son, actor Benny Buckley.

Ferragamo Photograph by Ilya Lipkin; Courtesy of Ferragamo The campaign connects back to the roots of Ferragamo, and founder Salvatore Ferragamo’s original desire to build a better life for his family through his love of invention and creativity. “One of the founding values of Ferragamo has always been of beauty that develops from craftsmanship, humanity, and joy,” says Salvatore’s son, Leonardo Ferragamo. “This campaign is telling that story.”

Chanel Courtesy of Chanel Chanel is hitting the slopes for its 2026 Coco Neige collection. Bright-red knits and colorblocked puffers stand out against snow-capped mountains. The images have a retro flair, but the clothing is distinctly modern.

Chanel Courtesy of Chanel A snowball fight adds even more joy to this already playful campaign, while penguin and polar bear-shaped purses and earrings provide the perfect amount of whimsy.

Chanel Courtesy of Chanel Shearling caps keep ears warm, while winter whites are embraced with aplomb. It’s a reminder that dressing for warmth does not mean sacrificing style or charm.