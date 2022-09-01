Florence Pugh’s rise in Hollywood happened quickly—like “blink and you’ll miss it” fast. All of the sudden, she was the hottest actress on the scene thanks to Midsommar, and she expertly followed the hit indie up with her Oscar-nominated performance in Little Women. Overnight, Pugh became the one to watch, both on the screen and on the red carpet. The actress quickly made it clear that she wasn’t willing to play by conventional style rules, often opting for unique silhouettes, bright colors, and other-worldly hair styles to match. Because of this, some of her looks often cause debate, but they always start a conversation (people are still talking about the sheer dress she wore to the Valentino couture show this summer). Basically, if Pugh has proven anything, it’s that she’s always going to be unapologetically herself, and we wouldn’t want it any other way. And now that the actress has another slate of movies coming up, starting with Don’t Worry Darling, we’re in for even more of the fiery actress and her unexpected style very soon. In the meantime, take a look back at some of her best red carpet moments over the past seven years.