Florence Pugh’s rise in Hollywood happened quickly—like “blink and you’ll miss it” fast. All of the sudden, she was the hottest actress on the scene thanks to Midsommar, and she expertly followed the hit indie up with her Oscar-nominated performance in Little Women. Overnight, Pugh became the one to watch, both on the screen and on the red carpet. The actress quickly made it clear that she wasn’t willing to play by conventional style rules, often opting for unique silhouettes, bright colors, and other-worldly hair styles to match. Because of this, some of her looks often cause debate, but they always start a conversation (people are still talking about the sheer dress she wore to the Valentino couture show this summer). Basically, if Pugh has proven anything, it’s that she’s always going to be unapologetically herself, and we wouldn’t want it any other way. And now that the actress has another slate of movies coming up, starting with Don’t Worry Darling, we’re in for even more of the fiery actress and her unexpected style very soon. In the meantime, take a look back at some of her best red carpet moments over the past seven years.

2022: BAFTA Awards Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pugh’s tailored black Carolina Herrera pre-fall 2022 jacket dress was made red carpet ready with the addition of the pink tulle bow on the back.

2021: Black Widow Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images This black silk Miu Miu set paired with purple dip-dyed hair made for the perfect premiere look for an action film like Black Widow.

2020: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Pugh celebrated her first-ever Oscar nomination in a teal, tiered Louis Vuitton dress with a belted waist and asymmetric hem.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Following the 2020 Oscars, Pugh changed into a slinky, low-cut dress, also by Louis Vuitton.

2020: BAFTA Awards Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images This Dries van Noten look from his Christian Lacroix collaborative spring 2020 collection at that year’s BAFTAs was definitely a risk, but the simple styling helped Pugh pull it off.

2020: Critics' Choice Awards Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pugh turned up the glam factor at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards with the help of this silver paillette-adorned Prada dress.

2019: Little Women New York Premiere ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images For the big premiere of her breakout movie, Pugh opted for this off-the-shoulder Valentino fall 2019 haute couture mini dress with a side train.

2019: Governors Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pugh wore this purple confection of a dress by one of her go-to fashion houses, Valentino, for the 11th annual Governors Awards.

2019: Cannes Film Festival Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Pugh wore this low-cut Schiaparelli gown with floral embellishments to the premiere of Le Belle Epoque at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

2018: The Little Drummer Girl Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The actress went casual for the premiere of The Little Drummer Girl, pairing a lace and floral Chloé resort 2019 dress with knee-high brown leather boots.

2018: BAFTA Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Pugh wore a sleeveless, embellished Miu Miu dress to the 2018 BAFTAs.

2018: London Film Critics Circle Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The actress went for a very romantic look for the London Film Critics Circle Awards in 2018, wearing a sheer, Sandra Mansour dress covered in script and finished with ruffled sleeves. She then paired the dress with velvet accessories and a bold red lip.

2017: British Independent Film Awards John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A brunette Pugh wore an army green pleated Miu Miu dress to the British Independent Film Awards in 2017.

2015: BFI London Film Festival Awards Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A 19-year-old Pugh wore a little black dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a fishtail braid to the BFI London Film Festival Awards in 2015.