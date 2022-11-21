RED CARPET

See Every Red Carpet Look From the 2022 Governors Awards

Olivia Wilde at the Academys 13th Governors Awards
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Awards season is still a few months away, but some of the race’s expectation are already beginning to crystalize. Every year, the Governors Awards, held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has provided a helpful hint about who could be recognized as nominees when the Oscars roll around. While the ceremony itself is fairly low profile, the red carpet for the event has become one of the first major stops on the award show circuit, and those in attendance provide a good sign for what’s to come. Fittingly, the 13th annual Governors Awards, which was held in Los Angeles on Saturday night, welcomed some of the biggest names in film this year, from Margot Robbie to Angela Bassett, who’s hoping to clinch Marvel’s first acting Oscar nomination with her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The actual Awards are made up of just two honors presented by the Board of Governors of AMPAS. There’s the Academy Honorary Award, which celebrates achievements not recognized by the Academy at the Oscars, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for one’s contributions to humanitarian causes. This year, director Peter Weir, songwriter Diane Warren, and director, writer and producer Euzhan Palcy were honored with the first award, while Michael J. Fox was given the latter. Unfortunately, the ceremony is not televised, but luckily, the red carpet was heavily documented, and your favorite actors pulled out all of the stops. So, keep scrolling to see every look from the event.

Margot Robbie
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Taylor Russell
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Jennifer Lawrence
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Christian Dior.

Olivia Wilde
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images

In Erdem with jewelry from Mikimoto.

Emma Corrin
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing jewelry from Cartier.

Cate Blanchett
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen jewelry from Louis Vuitton.

Ana de Armas
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Janelle Monáe
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli.

Florence Pugh
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images

In Victoria Beckham with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Jessica Chastain
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad couture.

Rooney Mara
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images
Aubrey Plaza
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

In Mônot with jewelry from Graziela Gems and Effy.

Gabrielle Union
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Prada.

Laura Dern
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren with jewelry from Rahaminov.

Keke Palmer
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Robert Wun.

Michelle Yeoh
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Danai Gurira
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Max Mara with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Mia Goth
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Michelle Williams
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images

In Christian Dior couture with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Jenny Slate
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images

In Roseta Getty.

Sadie Sink
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen with jewelry from Fred Leighton.

Carey Mulligan
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Claire Foy
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images
Zoe Kazan
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Dior couture.

Kathryn Hahn
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

In Lanvin.

Austin Butler
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with jewelry from Cartier.

Angela Bassett
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli with Sarah Flint shoes and jewelry from Cicada.

Paul Mescal
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing jewelry from Cartier.

Viola Davis
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Christopher John Rogers.

Elizabeth Banks
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Elie Saab.

Jean Smart
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images

In Marina Rinaldi.

Mindy Kaling
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Versace.

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jennifer Connelly
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Stephanie Hsu
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Greta Gerwig
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Jeremy Strong
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Joe Alwyn
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Billy Eichner
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images
Marlee Matlin
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images
Nina Hoss
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren.

Glen Powell
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images
Rita Wilson
Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images
Baz Luhrmann
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Priscilla Presley
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images
Monica Barbaro
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Jason Wu with jewelry from Cicada.

Michelle Monaghan
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images

In Monique Lhuillier with Jennifer Meyer jewelry.