Awards season is still a few months away, but some of the race’s expectation are already beginning to crystalize. Every year, the Governors Awards, held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has provided a helpful hint about who could be recognized as nominees when the Oscars roll around. While the ceremony itself is fairly low profile, the red carpet for the event has become one of the first major stops on the award show circuit, and those in attendance provide a good sign for what’s to come. Fittingly, the 13th annual Governors Awards, which was held in Los Angeles on Saturday night, welcomed some of the biggest names in film this year, from Margot Robbie to Angela Bassett, who’s hoping to clinch Marvel’s first acting Oscar nomination with her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The actual Awards are made up of just two honors presented by the Board of Governors of AMPAS. There’s the Academy Honorary Award, which celebrates achievements not recognized by the Academy at the Oscars, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for one’s contributions to humanitarian causes. This year, director Peter Weir, songwriter Diane Warren, and director, writer and producer Euzhan Palcy were honored with the first award, while Michael J. Fox was given the latter. Unfortunately, the ceremony is not televised, but luckily, the red carpet was heavily documented, and your favorite actors pulled out all of the stops. So, keep scrolling to see every look from the event.