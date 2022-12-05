On Monday night, the best and the brightest of the UK’s fashion scene gathered at the Royal Albert Hall in London to celebrate the year in British style. The British Fashion Council held their annual Fashion Awards, this year sponsored by Diet Coke. Recently minted red carpet ringer Jodie Turner-Smith hosted the event, leading the ceremony as British fashion mainstays like Naomi Campbell, Harris Reed, and FKA Twigs sat in the audience.
This year, the award for Designer of the Year was a fight between Jonathan Anderson, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Matthieu Blazy, and the Prada duo of Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada. Independent brands like Erdem, Wales Bommer, and Molly Goddard, meanwhile, fought it out for the ultimate indie title. And of course, the race for Model of the Year was between Bella Hadid and Paloma Elsesser, as well as Lila Moss, Quannah Chasinghorse, and Adut Akech. But before a single award was given out, the guests had to walk the red carpet, and they did so wearing many of the designers being recognized at the event. Below, see what Florence Pugh, Tilda Swinton, and more wore to the Fashion Awards, from a whole lot of Molly Goddard tulle to Valentino elegance.