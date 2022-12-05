On Monday night, the best and the brightest of the UK’s fashion scene gathered at the Royal Albert Hall in London to celebrate the year in British style. The British Fashion Council held their annual Fashion Awards, this year sponsored by Diet Coke. Recently minted red carpet ringer Jodie Turner-Smith hosted the event, leading the ceremony as British fashion mainstays like Naomi Campbell, Harris Reed, and FKA Twigs sat in the audience.

This year, the award for Designer of the Year was a fight between Jonathan Anderson, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Matthieu Blazy, and the Prada duo of Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada. Independent brands like Erdem, Wales Bommer, and Molly Goddard, meanwhile, fought it out for the ultimate indie title. And of course, the race for Model of the Year was between Bella Hadid and Paloma Elsesser, as well as Lila Moss, Quannah Chasinghorse, and Adut Akech. But before a single award was given out, the guests had to walk the red carpet, and they did so wearing many of the designers being recognized at the event. Below, see what Florence Pugh, Tilda Swinton, and more wore to the Fashion Awards, from a whole lot of Molly Goddard tulle to Valentino elegance.

Jodie Turner-Smith Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci

Naomi Campbell Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Florence Pugh Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Tilda Swinton Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Charles Jeffrey Loverboy.

Law Roach Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Christian Dior and Jimmy Choo shoes.

FKA Twigs Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In Rick Owens.

Lily James Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Rodarte.

Simone Ashley Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In 16Arlington with Gianvito Rossi heels.

Lila Moss Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Emily Carey Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Molly Goddard with jewelry from Matilde.

Rita Ora David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Nensi Dojaka.

Suki Waterhouse Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Alexandre Vauthier.

Christine Quinn Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Andrea Brocca.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Alexa Chung Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Olivia Cooke Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Iris Law Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In vintage Commes de Garçon.

Sheila Atim Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada.

Winnie Harlow Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Iris Van Herpen.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen McMenamy Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Irina Shayk Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In H&M.

Ashley Graham Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing jewelry from Rainbow K and Jahan.

Quannah Chasinghorse Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pierpaolo Piccioli Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adut Akech Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In custom Nensi Dojaka.

J Balvin Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Givenchy.

James McAvoy Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Romeo Beckham Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

Tan France Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Miu Miu.

Stella Maxwell Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Harris Reed Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Harris Reed.

Pixie Lott Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Leomie Anderson Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sabrina Elba Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Pom Klementieff Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Dixie D'Amelio Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Molly Goddard Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tom DaleyIn Molly Goddard.

Tom Daley Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Arlo Parks Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images