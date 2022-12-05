RED CARPET

See Every Red Carpet Look From the British Fashion Council’s 2022 Fashion Awards

Tilda Swinton attends The Fashion Awards 2022
On Monday night, the best and the brightest of the UK’s fashion scene gathered at the Royal Albert Hall in London to celebrate the year in British style. The British Fashion Council held their annual Fashion Awards, this year sponsored by Diet Coke. Recently minted red carpet ringer Jodie Turner-Smith hosted the event, leading the ceremony as British fashion mainstays like Naomi Campbell, Harris Reed, and FKA Twigs sat in the audience.

This year, the award for Designer of the Year was a fight between Jonathan Anderson, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Matthieu Blazy, and the Prada duo of Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada. Independent brands like Erdem, Wales Bommer, and Molly Goddard, meanwhile, fought it out for the ultimate indie title. And of course, the race for Model of the Year was between Bella Hadid and Paloma Elsesser, as well as Lila Moss, Quannah Chasinghorse, and Adut Akech. But before a single award was given out, the guests had to walk the red carpet, and they did so wearing many of the designers being recognized at the event. Below, see what Florence Pugh, Tilda Swinton, and more wore to the Fashion Awards, from a whole lot of Molly Goddard tulle to Valentino elegance.

Jodie Turner-Smith
In Gucci

Naomi Campbell
In Valentino.

Florence Pugh
In Valentino with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Tilda Swinton
In Charles Jeffrey Loverboy.

Law Roach
Elizabeth Debicki
In Christian Dior and Jimmy Choo shoes.

FKA Twigs
In Rick Owens.

Lily James
In Rodarte.

Simone Ashley
In 16Arlington with Gianvito Rossi heels.

Lila Moss
Sabrina Carpenter
Wearing jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Emily Carey
In Molly Goddard with jewelry from Matilde.

Rita Ora
In Nensi Dojaka.

Suki Waterhouse
In Alexandre Vauthier.

Christine Quinn
In Andrea Brocca.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
In Valentino.

Alexa Chung
Olivia Cooke
Iris Law
In vintage Commes de Garçon.

Sheila Atim
In Prada.

Winnie Harlow
In Iris Van Herpen.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Kristen McMenamy
Irina Shayk
In H&M.

Ashley Graham
Wearing jewelry from Rainbow K and Jahan.

Quannah Chasinghorse
Pierpaolo Piccioli
Adut Akech
In custom Nensi Dojaka.

J Balvin
In Givenchy.

James McAvoy
Romeo Beckham
Jourdan Dunn
Georgia May Jagger
In Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

Tan France
Elsa Hosk
In Miu Miu.

Stella Maxwell
Harris Reed
In Harris Reed.

Pixie Lott
Leomie Anderson
Sabrina Elba
Pom Klementieff
Dixie D'Amelio
In Valentino.

Molly Goddard
In Molly Goddard.

Tom Daley
Arlo Parks
Stormzy
