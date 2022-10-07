Florence Pugh Can’t Stop Twirling in Her Old Hollywood-Style Gown

The love affair between Florence Pugh and Valentino continued on Friday, when the actress wore yet another dress designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli to the premiere of her upcoming film, The Wonder. Lucky for Pugh, she get to treat Valentino’s latest couture collection like her own personal wardrobe at this point, as this is the second dress she’s worn from the presentation in just two months.

Pugh stepped out onto the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival in a light pink, sleeveless gown. The top featured ruched detailing, creating two, structured bra cups with a keyhole cutout underneath. From the ruched waist then fell yards of pink fabric, forming into a large skirt which ended in a hem of ostrich feathers. The piece very much resembled an Old Hollywood-style dressing robe, but made into a dress with a modernized bust. Pugh played up the vintage aesthetic with finger waves in her hair and chandelier earrings. The actress seemed to enjoy the dress greatly as she continuously twirled the skirt on the red carpet.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In The Wonder, a period piece set in 1862, Pugh stars as Lib Wright, an English nurse who travels to the Irish Midlands to observe a young girl who is said to not have eaten in four months, yet looks to be perfectly healthy. The film, which will be released on Netflix on November 16th, comes right off the heels of Don’t Worry Darling, for which Pugh’s acting received rave reviews, despite the drama surrounding the film. Similarly, the actress is garnering positive reviews for The Wonder, with The Hollywood Reporter saying Pugh “commands the screen from her very first appearance.”

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images