Keeping track of denim trends can be difficult: Just when it seems skinny silhouettes are back, the hip kids are suddenly wearing jeans that are baggier than ever. Bedazzled blues are in one moment, but then some Instagram influencer tells you severely distressed styles are the move. What the world needs now is a fashion authority to step up and take a stance. Yesterday, perennial It girl Chloë Sevigny did just that by declaring, in no uncertain terms, the great return of the bootcut.

The street style icon stepped onto the New York City sidewalk in a look that mixed fall-uniform sleekness with buttoned-up prep and a dash of denim nostalgia. Her chocolate-brown leather trench oozed autumnal polish, while her striped sweater was accessorized with a crisp collegiate collar. But the highlight here was her jeans: faded blue, slightly cropped, and fitted through the thigh and billowing out at the knee in that decidedly 2000s-era bootcut.

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This was no thrown-together errand outfit, but an ensemble for work. Sevigny was on her way to a screening of her Peacock series Five-Star Weekend. At last night’s screening, costar Jennifer Garner also wore a sweater and jeans, albeit in a more relaxed fit. Sevigny, on the other hand, fully embraced the burgeoning bootcut comeback.

While they weren’t a standout trend at Fashion Month, bootcut jeans were seen at some spring 2027 presentations, including the 2000s-tinged runways of Diesel and Roberto Cavalli. Sevigny, however, is not concerned with following industry-endorsed fads. She has always been an early adopter of hotly debated trends, from lopsided layers to extreme pattern clashing. And with her latest look, the street-style oracle has spoken once again. Bootcut jeans are all the way back.