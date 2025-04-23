Chloë Sevigny doesn’t have to shop at the thrift stores anymore, but the perennial It girl is always going to appreciate something with an elevated DIY sensibility. Stepping out in New York City last night, Sevigny wore a clashing outfit that was so wrong, it was just right.

The actor, seen arriving at a screening of her new film, Magic Farm, at the Roxy Hotel, slipped into a full look from Vaquera’s spring 2025 collection. Sevigny’s outfit started conventionally enough with what, at first glance, seemed like the standard Little Black Dress. Though, its skirt looked more like a printed gold scarf (similar to another fashion brand that begins with a “V,” incidentally) tied around her waist. On top, Sevigny wore a bold red and black striped jacket that looked like a tracksuit crossbred with a bolero. The actor tied in the cherry hue of her coat with a pair of peep-toe sling-back heels—a once controversial shoe style that’s been making a comeback among fashion girls recently—and added a chic touch by way of a black handbag styled as a clutch.

All together, the effect is like something an entrepreneurial young stylista might put together after a thrift store haul. If you slashed a track jacket in half, raised the hem a few inches on an LBD, and draped someone’s old vacation scarf along the bottom, you might get something similar. Fitting, considering Sevigny first established her style profile as a regular thrift store shopper.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Vaquera designers Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee left Sevigny’s racing coat undone when it debuted on the runway in September 2024. The actor’s choice yesterday to zip up the piece really emphasized the contrasting gold accents from the dress she layered below.

As one of New York’s most stylish women, it’s only fitting that Sevigny would take a liking to Vaquera’s kitschy designs—she’s worn many of the brand’s pieces in the past, from playful t-shirts with exposed bra tops to their graphic sailor hats. The American label made a name for itself on the New York Fashion calendar and quickly established a cult following, before relocating its presentations to Paris in 2023.

Surely DiCaprio and Taubensee couldn’t have asked for a better muse to return to their designs from Paris to New York City than Sevigny.