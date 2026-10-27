Zendaya’s idea of courtside fashion? Team merch with a side of rare vintage.

The actor stopped by San Francisco’s Chase Center on Monday night to watch game five of the 2026 WNBA Finals between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries. Sitting in the stands next to her mom and niece, the Oakland-born star repped her Bay Area roots in a limited-edition Valkyries T-shirt, layered over a long-sleeve snakeskin top from the ON collection she co-created with Law Roach. While she blended in with the crowd in her purple Valkyries merch—the team leaves a T-shirt on every chair—she still managed to ignite excitement on fashion corners of the internet with her archival cargo skirt.

The beige and army-green design appears to be from Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2003 collection. Adorned with baggy pockets and black plastic buckles, the uniquely functional garment oozes early-aughts gorpcore. She added to the utilitarian aesthetic with chunky padded boots, which appeared to be from Miu Miu fall 1999.

San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images

Zendaya has been flexing the sporty side of her style this week, having just been to her nephew’s high school football game a few days prior. For that occasion, she wore a cropped fur jacket and a baby tee with a photo of him screen-printed on. One thing about Zendaya? She loves dressing for a theme.

With the press tour for Dune: Part Three officially underway, we’re about to see the 30-year-old’s outfits get a lot more otherworldly and elaborate. In the meantime, she’s embracing courtside style—with an exciting archival pull here and there, of course.