Bella Hadid is 30, flirty, and thriving—and she has two very different birthday outfits to prove it. Over the weekend, the supermodel and Western style savant celebrated her milestone trip around the sun with a jaunt to cottage country, a personalized bikini, and a glamorous feathered gown.

On Sunday, the star shared pictures from her trip with friends to an undisclosed woodland getaway. The most striking look of the weekend was her self-celebratory red string bikini, which was embellished with “BELLA” on the bottom and “30” on the top. Succinct! For some cottage-core finishing touches, she layered on a striped rosy apron dress and suede cowboy boots that nodded to her equestrian roots.

But while that look had hints of Baywatch sexiness, her other birthday outfit served full-on fairytale. For a photoshoot in the forest, Hadid wore a floor-length pastel gown with thick draping, a plunging V neckline, and frothy pastel feathers that lined the cuffs and base. The frock, in all its retro grandeur, was reminiscent of an old-Hollywood boudoir robe.

On Friday, Hadid’s actual birthday, the star was spotted getting on a private plane in Los Angeles with friends. Her exact destination was not disclosed, but Instagram Stories from the mini vacation showed a weekend full of picnic-table dinners and outdoor crafts surrounded by bodies of water and wood-paneled cabins.

The slow-living celebration is particularly apt for Hadid, who has spent much of the summer in Colorado embracing Rocky Mountain landscapes and Old West accessorizing. Of course, she had a brief-but-impactful outing at New York Fashion Week last month, wearing archival Prada one night and vintage Ralph Lauren the next. Whether she’s dressed up for VIP events or saddling up on the ranch, the model’s outfits are always interesting and totally her. Here’s to another year of more.