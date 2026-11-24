No, it wasn’t a Bridgerton promotional event. It was the premiere of Only Murders in London, the sixth season of Only Murders in the Building. And yet, two of the Ton’s most beloved leading ladies—Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley—reunited on the red carpet anyway. For the occasion, they ditched the period garb, but instead dressed entirely as themselves.

Staying true to her penchant for princess-gown drama, a 39-year-old Coughlan hit the red carpet in a look from Richard Quinn’s fall 2026 collection. The floor-trailing gown did have hints of historical codes, but they were reworked for modern times. Styled by Aimée Croysdill, her corseted bodice featured a subtle peplum silhouette and a plunging scoop neckline that revealed a structured white brasierre. With dark, dangling crystals lining the piece, it delivered the regal dressing that Coughlan is known for.

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Next to her, Ashley struck a satisfying contrast with an opposite silhouette. The 31-year-old vintage-lover looked undeniably herself in a high-neck minidress, not from a recent runway, but instead pulled from Gucci’s early-aughts archives. Her ombré dress, designed by Tom Ford for spring 2003, had not even a whisper of Regency-era England. Instead, it was Japanese-inspired, complete with intricate embroideries of cherry blossoms and birds. Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, it was an unmistakable ode to Y2K. She even wore the same metallic peep-toe pumps that first appeared on the runway.

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While they’re best known for co-starring on the Netflix bodice ripper, the actors are reuniting for guest-starring stints alongside Selena Gomez and her friends on Only Murders in London. Set in the British capital, the newest season of the Emmy-winning mystery series finds Coughlan playing an imprisoned woman suspected of murdering a royal. The details of Ashley’s role have yet to be revealed, so we’ll have to wait until it premieres on December 8 to find out. We can only hope they’ll share a few scenes.

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Bridgerton season 5 will premier next year. Filming for that wrapped in October. Clearly, spending so much time with a colleague makes for a certain red-carpet synchronicity—even when your outfits are polar opposites.