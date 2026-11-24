Rihanna is no stranger to a good fashion reference. But while her sartorial callbacks tend to pull from the 2000s or the 1990s, yesterday, she brought things up a decade by putting a modern spin on a 2010s staple: the millennial green jacket.

While on a rare date night with A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles, RiRi wrapped herself in a plush Celine parka with unmistakably nostalgic details. Defined by its big, utilitarian pockets and olive hue, the green cargo jacket style is a relic of the last decade—beloved by 2010s It girls everywhere, from Alexa Chung to Candice Swanepoel. It has been subtly making its return, however, in recent seasons, with Prada and Victoria Beckham introducing modish reimaginings. Rihanna’s Celine version, which seemingly came from her stylist Jahleel Weaver, features some contemporary touches. With a two-tone palette and a removable shearling lining, the loose-fitting men’s jacket is relaxed, slouchy, and perfectly fitting for a coordinated date night with A$AP Rocky.

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For his part, the rapper kept things decidedly modern and minimal (for him) in a dark-wash denim jacket, tailored trousers, and dapper penny loafers. Walking arm-in-arm with her partner, Rihanna amped up the throwback aesthetics by finishing her 2010s silhouette with pink-tinted Y2K sunglasses and strappy heels. Together, with their elevated accessories and utilitarian jackets, they were once again subtly in sync instead of overtly matchy.

It’s been a while since Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have had a proper date night. He’s been in the midst of his Don’t Be Dumb tour, while she’s been busy promoting Fenty Beauty launches and helping her 1-year-old daughter Rocki make her Dior-model debut. Still, when they do find time to go out together, the pair always appear sartorially aligned. With Rocky currently on a break between the European and Oceanic legs of his tour, what better time for them to show off their affinity for autumnal accessorizing? His concert shows officially pick back up in Australia on December 5, so perhaps there are a few more couple outings—and surprising 2010s references—to come.