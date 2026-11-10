No One Does French Girl Style Like Léa Seydoux

Léa Seydoux is the authority on French taste. If her recent viral quips weren’t evidence enough, her sharply tailored New York City outing today confirmed it.

The Parisian actress—who is currently promoting her film Gentle Monster—appeared on Elle UK’s YouTube channel to discuss the differences between French and British culture. What followed was a series of failed attempts at presenting her with delicacies from both regions, which she politely refused to eat. The baguette was frozen. The cheese was pasteurized. To the sponge cake placed in front of her, she said simply: “I don’t see the purpose.” The main takeaway from the appearance was Seydoux’s exacting taste and impossible-to-replicate French chicness.

Naturally, her Gentle Monster press-tour outfit today, complete with a structured high-collar jacket, a sleek blonde bob, and minimalist sunglasses, serves only as further proof.

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The upcoming film follows Seydoux as a concert pianist who relocates to the German countryside with her filmmaker husband and their son to escape stressful, fast-paced city life. When secrets are unveiled in the family, things take a dark, dramatic turn. Naturally, while promoting the film, Seydoux has been showcasing her affinity for Parisian polish.

Prior to her structured jacket look, she exuded tailored elegance for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. Styled by Alexandra Imgruth, Seydoux wore a gray suit complete with a button-up vest, glossy black pumps, and a dark rouge à lèvres that added romance.

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With both ensembles, the 41-year-old actress has embodied French fashion, which, in her view, is both minimalist and effortless. Then again, the key is to not think too hard about it. “I love clothes, but I’m not obsessed with fashion,” she said in her now-infamous interview, wearing a nondescript black turtleneck. Perhaps the most French thing is to care a little bit less about clothes, but be more discerning about dairy products.