The downside to the New York Knicks winning the NBA Finals in June is that we’ve had to endure a long, long summer not seeing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner sitting courtside. When might the PDA-loving, Chrome-Hearts-wearing couple resume their rightful place on the sidelines of a basketball game? Thankfully, last night, equilibrium was restored when the A-list pair enjoyed a romantic date night at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Supporting Jenner’s home team against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena (yes), the couple was in their finest courtside form. As she is wont to do, Jenner slipped in some subtle promo for her brand Khy in a plunging leather jacket, which she paired with straight-leg jeans and shimmering strappy heels. Chalamet matched her palette in pooling leather slacks and a gorpy Adidas jacket. As they smooched, gossiped, and exchanged knowing glances, the pair solidified their place as the reigning sports-loving couple of 2026.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Though the pair is otherwise relatively press-shy (just ask Vanity Fair about that), they have no problem sitting front row together, serving major style moments with each appearance, from coordinating Chrome Hearts outfits to satisfying black-and-white contrast. Until last night, they had been on a months-long break from sports showmanship, instead enjoying high-profile date nights in Hollywood. Just last weekend, Jenner joined Chalamet at the 2026 Governors Awards, wearing a butter-yellow vintage Robert Cavalli gown. Though she skipped the red carpet, inside the event, the pair were seen canoodling over cocktails and canapés.

@kyliejenner @tchalamet INFO 1/2

At this point, however, awards-season schmoozing is almost expected from the couple. A casual courtside date, on the other hand, offers a slice-of-life glimpse at their headline-worthy relationship. What lemony drink is Jenner enjoying? Who are they so cheekily whispering about? Did Chalamet take this video of his girlfriend with the Lakers cheerleaders? These are the details we need to know.