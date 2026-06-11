Though they’ve become increasingly public, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet don’t match their outfits often. Of course, there was their viral orange leather looks by Chrome Hearts at last year’s Marty Supreme premiere, and a few semi-cordinated all-black looks here and there. But for the most part, each star stays in their respective lanes when it comes to fashion—that is, most recently, until the New York Knicks’ historic win during the NBA Finals last night.

At Madison Square Garden, both Jenner and Chalamet stepped out in matching custom Chrome Hearts outfits yet again for game 4 of the finals. Jenner opted for a white cropped tank top, paired with wide-legged cuffed Chrome Hearts blue jeans and a matching oversized jacket that she carried by her side. Fittingly, each denim piece was covered in blue and orange crosses to show team spirit for the Knicks. Of course, Jenner couldn’t resist dressing up her outfit with a pair of metallic silver cutout heels, diamond stud earrings, and a small white top-handled handbag covered in Chromes Heart crosses.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Chalamet, meanwhile, took a more rugged route to courtside dressing. The actor matched Jenner in cross-accented Chrome Hearts jeans and a denim jacket—which he wore for the duration of the event—over a white T-shirt and orange belt. He completed his ensemble with a pair of Timberland’s wheat-brown work boots for a durable, streetwear-worthy edge.

Together, Jenner and Chalamet proved they can still embrace a matching couples’ style moment—particularly, it seems, when Chrome Hearts is involved.

The star couple also weren’t the only stars bringing team spirit to MSG. In a viral moment, Taylor Swift, Mariska Hargitay, and Alana and Este Haim all sat together in matching T-shirts with plays on the Knicks’ team name, from “Stevie Knicks” to “Knickelback.” The team’s colors could also be seen on Ben Stiller, Jimmy Fallon, Spike Lee, and Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods, as well. In fact, Woods has already turned her “lucky” orange game-day clutch into a new campaign for her Woods by Jordyn brand, after initially ditching the accessory at game 3 of the finals due to a “no-bag” policy from President Donald Trump while attending. In the meantime, everyone can anticipate a star-studded lineup of guests at the series heads to San Antonio for Game Five tomorrow.