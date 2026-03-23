If anyone can make a case for unabashed whimsy on the red carpet, it’s Nicola Coughlan. On the red carpet, the Bridgerton star has built a reputation for favoring looks that feel lifted from a period drama, complete with a touch of fantasy. Last night, she proved as much in an outfit that felt like a fairytale come to life.

Attending a screening of The Magic Faraway Tree in London, Coughlan leaned fully into themed dressing in an outfit that embraced storybook romance. The actor wore a mint green couture dress by Georges Hobeika, delicately embellished with crystal beading. It started with an off-the-shoulder bustier complete with thin straps, shimmering fringe detailing, and a ruffled neckline with tiered boho sleeves. The dress then fell into a gently pleated skirt, finished with a subtle train that swept behind her. Coughlan tied the look together with minimal jewelry, a mauve lip and glowing skin, and tousled curls that she let cascade down her back.

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Coughlan has made themed dressing part of her red carpet repertoire, most notably during her Bridgerton era. Since her role in the Netflix romance, she’s worn everything from empire-waist gowns to confectionary tulle creations that nod to the show’s pastel-drenched world.

Coughlan stars alongside Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy in The Magic Faraway Tree, a whimsical adaptation of Enid Blyton’s beloved children’s book series from director Ben Gregor. Her role as Silky the fairy made her storybook-inspired look last night all the more apt.