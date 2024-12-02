In true Penelope Featherington fashion, Nicola Coughlan’s latest red-carpet moment isn’t short on drama. Tonight in London, the actress hit the red carpet of The Fashion Awards 2024 in a black and light blue ball gown from Gaurav Gupta that her Bridgerton character would certainly love to get her hands on.

Coughlan donned a structured black dress that ballooned into tiered draping on either side. The powder blue panniers not only matched Couhglan’s eyes but added a regal touch to the black under-layer of Coughlan’s dress. A sculptural neckline balanced things out up top.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Coughlan wasn’t the only Bridgerton star channeling Regency glamour on The Fashion Awards red carpet tonight. Simone Ashley, whose character Kate Sharma was the focal point of the Netflix show’s second season, looked elegant in a high-low number. She wore a strapless mini dress that was accented by a dramatic train at the back. Like Coughlan’s hair ribbon, Ashley added a trendy finish to her look with a bow detail at the bust and metallic pumps.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Coughlan is no stranger to paying homage to Featherington—her season three press tour was full of references to the series. But, as is the case with her look tonight, she did so in a rather subtle way. There’s still bits of her own wardrobe, mainly found in the structure of this dress, combined with elements of the Regency period. It’s a balance that Coughlan discussed during a May 2024 interview with W.

“We never try to make any literal references to the character,” Coughlan said of her and her stylist Aimée Croysdill press wardrobe choices. “Because, personally, I love that separation between what is me and what is the character.”