The night before the Oscars is always thrumming with excitement throughout Los Angeles, nowhere more so than at Chanel and Charles Finch’s annual fête celebrating the year in cinema. Held at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the 16th annual event was filled to the brim with Oscar-nominated actors, directors, and musicians who gathered one last time before the 97th annual Academy Awards.

The intimate gathering has become a must-attend soirée for Hollywood’s biggest stars and is just one part of Chanel’s continued support of film and partnership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The fashion house has long championed the industry’s best storytellers, all of whom were in attendance on Saturday night. Several of this year’s nominees including Demi Moore, Adrien Brody, Fernanda Torres, Colman Domingo, and Ralph fines made appearances. Moore arrived in a camellia and pearl-adorned tweed jacket and matching shorts from the brand’s spring 2025 haute couture collection—she was joined by her daughter who supported Mom in a black mini dress from Chanel’s Métiers d’art 2023/24 collection.

Courtesy of Chanel

In fact, many turned the evening into a family affair. Elle and Dakota Fanning acted as each other’s dates, while Maude Apatow was accompanied by her father Judd. Kim Kardashian, who was without any of her famous family, had no problem making conversation with other guests, mostly centered around her Chanel haute couture fall 1992 gown originally modeled on the runway by Helena Christensen.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage/Getty Images

Also in attendance was Mick Jagger, who caught up with Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emilie Livingston. Jeremy Strong chatted with his Apprentice co-star Sebastian Stan and his date Annabelle Wallis while Lily-Rose Depp and Lupita Nyong’o posed for a picture together, showing off their contrasting looks.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage/Getty Images

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel