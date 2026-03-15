Oscars weekend is in full swing, and if your eyes are solely trained on the awards broadcast Sunday night, you’re missing out on all the other glamorous events taking place in its orbit. Specifically, Chanel and Charles Finch’s annual pre-Oscars dinner. Held on Saturday night at The Polo Lounge in The Beverly Hills Hotel each year, the evening was one last chance for stars of the big screen to let loose and socialize before the 98th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

It’s been a busy week for Chanel. On Monday, Matthieu Blazy sent out his sophomore main season ready-to-wear collection for the brand—while his first collection simultaneously hit stores in Paris and later, the United States. But as longtime supporters of film, Chanel had to make time for the world’s best storytellers by inviting them to dress in Blazy’s designs and celebrate a great year of movie-making.

Photograph by Virgile Guinard

Photograph by Virgile Guinard

Although Blazy hasn’t been in the driver’s seat for too long, there were still enough of his creations to go around. Best Supporting Actress nominee Teyana Taylor arrived to the event in a multicolored shearling coat of yellow, red, black, and white—a piece the actor was noticeably ogling from the front row as it walked down the runway at the fall 2026 show. Now, she wore it triumphantly, and somehow managed to not break a sweat.

At one point, Taylor grabbed hands with Nicole Kidman to get through The Polo Lounge’s growing crowd. It created an interesting contrast—Taylor’s Flavortown-adjacent coat against Kidman’s white silk organza skirt set, and little insects embroidered on Kidman’s outfit almost looked like they jumped right off Taylor upon contact. When Kidman and Taylor did let go, it allowed the former to check on her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, also in attendance.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph showed up to support her husband, director Paul Thomas Anderson, but no doubt had to field her own congrats. The actor (who was just named as the latest to take on the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Broadway’s Oh Mary) caught up with Meg Ryan in a white cotton button-down from Monday’s presentation. Jessie Buckley similarly nabbed a look from Blazy’s collection, specifically a powder blue silk embellished top layered over a gold lace dress. She was all smiles throughout the evening, taking time to enjoy herself and talk with fellow nominees like Wagner Moura.

Photograph by Virgile Guinard

Photograph by Virgile Guinard

And while there wasn’t a kids’ table per se, some of the newer additions to Hollywood did seem to stick together. Gracie Abrams and Lily-Rose Depp invited Sarah Pigeon into their booth, no doubt for a quick round of gossip. But Pidgeon also made time for her Love Story co-star, Paul Anthony Kelly. After all, Carolyn can’t leave behind her JFK Jr.

Photograph by Virgile Guinard

Photograph by Virgile Guinard

The A-list stars continued rolling in: Sigourney Weaver in a chic trench, Elle Fanning in a black dress, Kristen Stewart in an all-mesh set, the list goes on. Mick Jagger, too, made his annual appearance at the fête, this time with his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick. Luckily, Timotheé Chalamet wasn’t in attendance, lest the former ballerina have some words for the currently controversial actor.

Photograph by Virgile Guinard

Photograph by Virgile Guinard

Photograph by Virgile Guinard

Photograph by Virgile Guinard

Photograph by Virgile Guinard

Photograph by Virgile Guinard

Photograph by Virgile Guinard