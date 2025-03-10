Chappell Roan is receiving her high fashion baptism at Paris Fashion Week. The Midwestern Princess has never been afraid of a strong look, but her stagewear has skewed more to the theatrical than the du monde. In France, she’s turned out a string of looks that have recontextualized her sense of personal style in a decidedly editorial way. She’s the same Chappell we’ve come to know, and yet we’ve never quite seen her like this.

For the fall 2025 season, Roan has attended a marathon of shows from across the French fashion spectrum. She’s sat front row at legacy brands like Valentino and McQueen, showed off her riskier side at Rick Owens and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and even supported the debut show of Matières Fécales (newly rechristened from their previous moniker Fecal Matter). She’s been seated next to everyone from Ice Spice to Eartheater, and is seemingly enjoying herself for every minute of it. We have a hunch that Roan’s red carpet style is about to make a major evolution—but for now, here’s every look she wore during PFW.

Valentino Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Alessandro Michele’s latest Valentino show (held on a stage that resembled a cherry-red high school restroom), Roan wore a massive gown with a lace skirt with puff sleeves.

McQueen Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images At McQueen, the musician opted for a sculptural suit and a statement hair look.

Andreas Kronthaler For Vivienne Westwood Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images For Vivienne Westwood, she “freed the nipple” as they say, while also letting her red hair flow free.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Roan wore a red leather mini dress that was so tight it seemed it may have actually broken.

Matières Fécales @chappellroan For Matières Fécales, feathers were the focal point.

Rick Owens WWD/WWD/Getty Images Yes, Rick Owens’s Prong dress has become a Real Housewives favorite, but Roan gave the garment an otherworldly twist with her makeup.