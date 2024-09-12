Chappell Roan’s VMAs Looks Told a Macabre Story With High Fashion

Call her Roan of Arc. Last night, Chappell Roan used her debut appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards as a way to comment on the perils of modern stardom—all the while stepping into some major fashion moments—in looks that harkened back to some of history’s most powerful women.

Roan kicked off her evening on the awards carpet in a dreamy see-through dress from Y/Project’s fall 2024 collection. But this wasn’t the typical type of sheer fabric we’re used to seeing on the red carpet, however. Roan instead gave her Y/Project piece a major medieval twist, wearing a dramatic green robe from the 17th century. Roan also brought along her own carpet which she said is “600 years old.” The singer accessorized her themed look with statement tin boots, a large cross necklace, and dagger-like nails. With sword in hand (and a man dressed in coordinating attire at her side), Roan appeared to reclaim the narrative that’s surrounded her recently. She’s been the subject of criticism (and also, considerable praise) for setting boundaries when it comes to fan interactions.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Shortly after, the singer took to the stage to perform her hit “Good Luck Babe!” The upbeat song might have called for one of her now signature stage looks, but Roan opted for a full suit of chainmail armor. She was again flanked by a cadre of backup dancers and, at one point, shot a flaming arrow out of a crossbow.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

To accept the “Best New Artist” award towards the tail of the night, Roan finished off her VMAs wardrobe in style. She slipped into an avant-garde chainmail dress from Julien Dossena’s spring 2024 collection for Rabanne. Her blinged-out maxi dress and matching headpiece were full-on Joan of Arc—a woman, of course, known for being a symbol of strength and independence.

“I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspired me. And I dedicate this to queer and trans people that fuel pop all around,” Roan said, reading from her journal. She continued, “And thank you to the people who are fans, who listen to me, who hear me when I share my joy and my fears. Thank you for listening.”

She finished her speech by calling out “all the queer kids in the Midwest. [If you are] watching right now, I see you, I understand you, because I'm one of you. And don't ever let anyone tell you that you can't be exactly who you want to be, bitch.”