At the 2026 Grammys last night, Chappell Roan committed fully to an archival-only approach to dressing. After stepping onto the red carpet in a vintage-inspired naked dress by Mugler, the “Subway” singer revealed one final fashion deep cut before night’s end. And while the Grammys celebrate achievements in music, this outfit, pulled from nearly two decades ago, was worn by film royalty.

To present Olivia Dean with the award for Best New Artist, Roan changed into a draped one-shoulder dress from Rodarte’s fall 2007 collection. Shortly after this number debuted on the runway, Keira Knightley wore it to the UK premiere of her film Atonement. Like Roan’s Mugler look, the gown leaned into naked dressing—albeit more subtly.

The design features a diagonal cutout at the bodice, rosettes at the waist and shoulder, and a flowing maxiskirt with soft pleats. While Knightley added a jeweled headband and silver accessories to her dress at the 2007 premiere, Roan kept her styling choices the same throughout the evening.

Roan arrived to the Grammys with a bang. The star showed up in a custom Mugler number inspired by the French house’s fall 1998 couture show titled “Lingerie Revisited.” The daring design attached to the singer’s chest by nipple rings and had a large cutout at the back. Roan accented her bare skin with edgy temporary tattoos.

Amid a ceremony focused on what’s now and next in music, Roan’s archival wardrobe served as a reminder that fashion’s best ideas rarely age.