The Grammys red carpet has always rewarded risks. Tonight, Chappell Roan delivered tenfold, reinterpreting a legendary naked dress with a knowing nod to the ’90s catwalk.

Stepping out to the 2026 Grammys, where she’s nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, Roan pushed the naked dress into daring territory. The “Subway” singer slipped into a merlot-hued dress that attached to her chest with nipple piercings. Although the mass penchant for naked dressing is a fairly recent phenomenon on the red carpet, Roan’s outfit is rooted in runway history.

The dress appears to be a custom re-creation inspired by Thierry Mugler’s landmark fall 1998 couture show titled “Lingerie Revisited,” when this exact nipple-baring silhouette was shown, albeit in an all-black color way. The design is folkloric for fans of fashion and the brand itself. Mugler, now under the design direction of Miguel Castro Freitas, recently reimagined the silhouette for their spring 2026 runway show in October.

The Grammys and vintage clearly go hand in hand for Roan. At last year’s awards, where she took home the Best New Artist trophy, she showed up in a dazzling Jean Paul Gaultier gown from the early 2000s. But tonight, she fully committed to the Mugler vision.

Roan upped the edge factor on her dress, which also had a matching modesty cape, by adding elaborate ink (presumably temporary) down her chest and back. The dress’s red wine color matched her curled and braided hair to a tee.

On a red carpet built for boldness, Roan met the moment.