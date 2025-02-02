FASHION

The Grammy Awards 2025 Red Carpet: See Every Celebrity Look

by Matthew Velasco
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, Califo...
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tonight’s 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles has a decidedly different tone than years past. The event, hosted for the fifth consecutive year by Trevor Noah, was reimagined by organizers “to raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts and aid music professionals impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles.” Before tonight’s show, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort and pledged $1 million to aid music professionals.

Still, as industry titans rallied around the city of Los Angeles and its first responders, they also came together to celebrate the biggest musical achievements of the past year. But before any gilded gramophones were handed out, stars galore hit the red carpet to deliver the types of jaw-dropping fashion we’ve all come to associate with the Grammys. Among them? Beyoncé, who scored 11 nominations for her album Cowboy Carter, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, SZA, and newcomers like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Here, see all the best celebrity fashion from the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Taylor Swift

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Samuel Lewis with vintage Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Charli XCX

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Chappell Roan

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In vintage Jean Paul Gaultier.

Sabrina Carpenter

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In JW Anderson and Chopard jewelry.

Billie Eilish

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Prada.

Olivia Rodrigo

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In vintage Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Doechii

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Miley Cyrus

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Troye Sivan

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Prada.

Cardi B

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Roberto Cavalli.

Kacey Musgraves

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren.

Gracie Abrams

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Chanel.

Raye

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cynthia Erivo

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kehlani

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Robert Wun.

Kaytranada

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

In Gucci.

J Balvin

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In Dior Homme and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Victoria Monét

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In in Tamara Ralph.

Charlotte Lawrence

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent and Bulgari jewelry.

Alicia Keys

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

St Vincent

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Coco Jones

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Defaïence.

Madison Beer

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Miss Sohee.

Willow Smith

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Alexander McQueen coat.

Jaden Smith

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Louis Vuitton and Abodi headpiece.

Poppy

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Simone Rocha.

Sheryl Crow

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Janelle Monáe

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Peso Pluma

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Babyface

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Balmain.

Clairo

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miss Claire Sullivan.

Latto

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kali Uchis

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

In vintage Roberto Cavalli.

Samara Joy

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Fox

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

JT

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zedd

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

GloRilla

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rema

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Noah Kahan

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Jacob Collier

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Will Smith

Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP

Heidi Klum

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Shenseea

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In vintage Georges Chakra.

Esperanza Spalding

David Fisher/Shutterstock

John Legend

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Chrissy Teigen

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Muni Long

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gregory Porter

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grace Bowers

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Teddy Swims

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Julia Michaels

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shaboozey

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Norah Jones

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kim Gordon

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Celine.

Trevor Noah

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Giorgio Armani and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Nat Wolff and Alex Wolff

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gayle King

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Ingrid Michaelson

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tori Kelly

David Fisher/Shutterstock