Tonight’s 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles has a decidedly different tone than years past. The event, hosted for the fifth consecutive year by Trevor Noah, was reimagined by organizers “to raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts and aid music professionals impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles.” Before tonight’s show, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort and pledged $1 million to aid music professionals.

Still, as industry titans rallied around the city of Los Angeles and its first responders, they also came together to celebrate the biggest musical achievements of the past year. But before any gilded gramophones were handed out, stars galore hit the red carpet to deliver the types of jaw-dropping fashion we’ve all come to associate with the Grammys. Among them? Beyoncé, who scored 11 nominations for her album Cowboy Carter, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, SZA, and newcomers like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Here, see all the best celebrity fashion from the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Taylor Swift Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lady Gaga Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Samuel Lewis with vintage Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Charli XCX Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Chappell Roan David Fisher/Shutterstock In vintage Jean Paul Gaultier.

Sabrina Carpenter Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In JW Anderson and Chopard jewelry.

Billie Eilish David Fisher/Shutterstock In Prada.

Olivia Rodrigo Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage In vintage Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Doechii Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Miley Cyrus Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Troye Sivan Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Prada.

Cardi B Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Roberto Cavalli.

Kacey Musgraves Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren.

Gracie Abrams Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Chanel.

Raye Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cynthia Erivo Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kehlani Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Robert Wun.

Kaytranada Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images In Gucci.

J Balvin Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage In Dior Homme and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Victoria Monét Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini David Fisher/Shutterstock In in Tamara Ralph.

Charlotte Lawrence Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and Bulgari jewelry.

Alicia Keys Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

St Vincent David Fisher/Shutterstock

Coco Jones Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Defaïence.

Madison Beer Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Miss Sohee.

Willow Smith David Fisher/Shutterstock In Alexander McQueen coat.

Jaden Smith David Fisher/Shutterstock In Louis Vuitton and Abodi headpiece.

Poppy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Simone Rocha.

Sheryl Crow David Fisher/Shutterstock

Janelle Monáe Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Peso Pluma Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Babyface Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Balmain.

Clairo Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Miss Claire Sullivan.

Latto Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kali Uchis Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images In vintage Roberto Cavalli.

Samara Joy Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Fox Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

JT Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zedd Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

GloRilla Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rema Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Noah Kahan Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Jacob Collier David Fisher/Shutterstock

Will Smith Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP

Heidi Klum Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Shenseea Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In vintage Georges Chakra.

Esperanza Spalding David Fisher/Shutterstock

John Legend Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Chrissy Teigen Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Muni Long Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gregory Porter Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grace Bowers David Fisher/Shutterstock

Teddy Swims David Fisher/Shutterstock

Julia Michaels Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shaboozey Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Nikki Glaser Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Norah Jones Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kim Gordon Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Celine.

Trevor Noah Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Giorgio Armani and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Nat Wolff and Alex Wolff Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gayle King Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Ingrid Michaelson David Fisher/Shutterstock