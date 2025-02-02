The Grammy Awards 2025 Red Carpet: See Every Celebrity Look
Tonight’s 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles has a decidedly different tone than years past. The event, hosted for the fifth consecutive year by Trevor Noah, was reimagined by organizers “to raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts and aid music professionals impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles.” Before tonight’s show, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort and pledged $1 million to aid music professionals.
Still, as industry titans rallied around the city of Los Angeles and its first responders, they also came together to celebrate the biggest musical achievements of the past year. But before any gilded gramophones were handed out, stars galore hit the red carpet to deliver the types of jaw-dropping fashion we’ve all come to associate with the Grammys. Among them? Beyoncé, who scored 11 nominations for her album Cowboy Carter, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, SZA, and newcomers like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.
Here, see all the best celebrity fashion from the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.
Taylor Swift
Lady Gaga
In Samuel Lewis with vintage Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Charli XCX
In Jean Paul Gaultier.
Chappell Roan
In vintage Jean Paul Gaultier.
Sabrina Carpenter
In JW Anderson and Chopard jewelry.
Billie Eilish
In Prada.
Olivia Rodrigo
In vintage Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Doechii
In Thom Browne.
Miley Cyrus
In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Troye Sivan
In Prada.
Cardi B
In Roberto Cavalli.
Kacey Musgraves
In Ralph Lauren.
Gracie Abrams
In Chanel.
Raye
Cynthia Erivo
Kehlani
In Robert Wun.
Kaytranada
In Gucci.
J Balvin
In Dior Homme and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Victoria Monét
Kelsea Ballerini
In in Tamara Ralph.
Charlotte Lawrence
In Saint Laurent and Bulgari jewelry.
Alicia Keys
St Vincent
Coco Jones
In Defaïence.
Madison Beer
In Miss Sohee.
Willow Smith
In Alexander McQueen coat.
Jaden Smith
In Louis Vuitton and Abodi headpiece.
Poppy
In Simone Rocha.
Sheryl Crow
Janelle Monáe
Peso Pluma
Babyface
In Balmain.
Clairo
In Miss Claire Sullivan.
Latto
Kali Uchis
In vintage Roberto Cavalli.
Samara Joy
Julia Fox
JT
Zedd
In Dolce & Gabbana.
GloRilla
Rema
Noah Kahan
Jacob Collier
Will Smith
Heidi Klum
Shenseea
In vintage Georges Chakra.
Esperanza Spalding
John Legend
In Louis Vuitton.
Chrissy Teigen
In Christian Siriano.
Muni Long
Gregory Porter
Paris Hilton
Grace Bowers
Teddy Swims
Julia Michaels
Shaboozey
Nikki Glaser
Norah Jones
Kim Gordon
In Celine.
Trevor Noah
In Giorgio Armani and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.