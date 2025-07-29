Chappell Roan’s naked dress is the “Perfect Illusion.”

Last night in Los Angeles, Roan attended the star-studded Los Angeles stop of Lady Gaga’s Mayhem tour in an artful twist on nude style. Rather than opting for the typical sheer fabric, Roan reimagined the aesthetic entirely by wearing a spliced trompe l’oeil gown from Jean Paul Gaultier. The sleeveless maxi dress, designed with a long slit down the center, features an optical illusion print of the Venus de Milo, the ancient Greek statue of Aphrodite on display in the Louvre, with graffiti-style scribbling over top. The motif first appeared in Gaultier’s spring 1999 collection, suggesting that Roan’s outfit was an archival find.

It was the details, however, that pushed Roan’s look into 2025. She let her underpinnings, black underwear with orange lettering spelling out “Hot To Go,” get some attention. A charm-laden handbag from Haricot Vert, black pumps, and silver cross earrings completed the singer’s concert look.

PGP / BACKGRID

Much like Gaga, Roan has taken a liking to vintage fashion, particularly from the Gualtier archives. In February, the singer wore a spring 2003 Gaultier couture dress to the Grammys that were printed with the work of the famed French impressionist, Edgar Degas. (Later that evening, Roan met Gaga for the first time, who told the “Pink Pony Club” singer, “You inspire so many people”).

In the case of her concert outfit, Roan might have been looking to one of Gaga’s underrated eras for inspiration. As a self-proclaimed Little Monster, Roan would know well that Gaga herself routinely referenced Aphrodite during her Artpop years. Aside from the album’s song “Venus,” Gaga wore a seashell bra and panties during several performances—a reference to Sandro Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus painting of the Goddess of Love.

There’s dressing to make a statement—and then there’s dressing the Little Monster way. Paws up!