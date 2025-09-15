Inside Charli xcx’s Second Wedding in Sicily

Charli xcx is saying “I do” again and again. After her London wedding-turned-rave in July, the Brat star and her now-husband, George Daniel, traveled to the village of Scopello in Sicily, Italy for a more formal trip down the aisle.

While Charli again opted for classic bridal white, her final wedding dress was anything but traditional. She wore a sheer bias-cut gown from the cult New York bridal designer, Danielle Frankel. It featured a fitted bustier adorned with layers of chiffon fabric and pearls. Paired with simple, white stilettos and a bouquet made up of eucalyptus, baby blue, and gypsophila, Charli’s bridal look struck the perfect balance between modern and timeless. Daniel, meanwhile, wore a dark gray suit (sans tie) and black Oxford shoes.

Of course, Charli and Daniel curated the guest list to a tee with a handful of their famous friends. The likes of Troye Sivan, Shygirl, Clairo, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Matty Healy, and Gabriette attended the beachside wedding. Before their big day, the soon-to-be husband and wife were seen around Scopello drinking Aperol Spritzes, smoking cigarettes, and dancing late into the night with friends.

In July, Charli and Daniel tied the knot during an intimate courthouse ceremony in east London among close friends and family. For the occasion, Charli wore a surprisingly classic bridal ensemble: Vivienne Westwood’s Nova Cora mini dress. The piece was designed with the British label’s signature corsetry up top and an asymmetric midi skirt down below.

Despite her dress’s classic bridal signatures, it served as the perfect ensemble for what she had in store later in the evening. Following the ceremony, she and Daniel rented out an Italian eatery (as a nod to their upcoming wedding in Sicily), where they partied into the wee hours of the morning.

In Charli’s world, everything really is romantic.

