Curious as to the color of Charli XCX’s underwear? Well, her latest concert outfit let everyone in on the secret. Charli kicked off her “Sweat” Tour with Troye Sivan in Detroit, Michigan over the weekend, wearing an outfit that turned see-through tights into the most naked of naked dress.

Charli donned a nude mini from Anthony Vaccarello’s lingerie-inspired fall 2024 Saint Laurent collection. The strapless number indeed flashed the color of underwear underneath (nude as well). Charli accented the lingerie piece with matching stockings, a rockstar feather embroidered coat, and a black belt at the waist. This famously sheer and see-through Saint Laurent collection has only been worn by the bravest of stars, like Bella Hadid who slipped into a similar naked dress at Cannes, since its debut in February. Like a true fashion risk taker, Charli handled the risky silhouette with aplomb.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

The runway version of Charli’s dress was shown with a matching headpiece, dramatic earrings, and chunky bangles. The singer opted to streamline things, opting for knife-point shoes and blackout glasses for her accessory choices.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Like a true It girl, Charli’s style escapades didn’t end with her sheer Saint Laurent. Both she and Troye treated their Detroit fans to a fashion tour de force in looks from the likes of Acne Studios, Kiko Kostadinov, Di Petsa, and Dilara Findikoglu.

Charli switched out her nude dress for a custom sky blue Acne Studios number. She wore a curve-hugging mini that was edged up quite considerably with stacks of chunky belts. Troye, for his part, wore a branded tank top and distressed denim pants from the Stockholm brand.

At one point during the show, Charli and Troye united on stage—they spend most of the set oscillating between their own songs—for a joint performance. They both slipped into matching looks from the Tokyo-based label Kiko Kostadinov. Charli co-signed the dress-over-pants trend while Troye went for a sleeveless shirt and bold red and white pants.

Courtesy of Acne Studios @chrishoran INFO 1/2

The pop stars have plenty more cities (and fashion) to get over the course of their “Sweat” Tour. After going up north to Canada, they’ll soon head to New York City next week for their show at Madison Square Garden where, surely, they’ll continue to delight the fashion crowd.