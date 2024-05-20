Bella Hadid’s Cannes comeback is red carpet official. After being spotted out and about in the French resort town over the weekend, the model took to the festival’s famed carpet in the naked dress to end all naked dresses.

Hadid stepped out on Monday in France, her first time at Cannes since the festival’s 2022 edition, for The Apprentice red carpet. She slipped into a runway look from Anthony Vaccarello’s famously sheer and see-through fall 2024 collection for Saint Laurent. Her bandage dress featured a nipple-baring halter neckline that flowed into a cinched portion complete with a series of ruched details. The dress’s skirt, which began right below the model’s hips, was just as sheer as the top part of the piece. Hadid dressed up her naked dress with loose, curly hair, smoldering eye makeup, and a nude lip. She topped everything off with the same peep-toe sandal heels shown on the Saint Laurent catwalk and blinding diamond earrings and cocktail rings.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s infamous “naked” dress, Vaccarello presented a series of barely-there, lingerie-inspired looks for his February show. Hadid’s red carpet outfit was paired with a matching headpiece, a statement fur stole held in the model’s arm, and chunky jewelry.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Hadid has managed to bring some of the most talked-about fashion statements to the Cannes Film Festival since her debut almost a decade ago in 2015. The supermodel wowed the red carpet in 2021 by wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier couture from 2002 to the opening ceremony. She followed that moment up with another couture look—the gilded Schiaparelli dress heard around the world.

The following year, Hadid continued to flex her style muscles by kicking off the festival in a vintage gown from Gianni Versace’s spring 1987 collection as well as a Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel ’80s dress. Her last appearance, prior to her Saint Laurent naked dress, came in the form of an ultra-rare cut-out number from Tom Ford’s fall Gucci 1996 collection.

Between her latest red carpet moment and her off-duty beach fashion from over the weekend, Hadid has made a couple of major points with her film festival wardrobe. Even with a few years off, she’s still a master of Cannes style. And, even in high-fashion hosiery, she still looks undeniably glamorous.