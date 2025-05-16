Charli xcx is all about those runway classics. Last night in Cannes, the Brat star winked at an iconic Kate Moss catwalk moment from the early 1990s—ice cream bar and all.

Charli, out at at the Magnum Cannes beach party last night, slipped into a vintage Vivienne Westwood corset from the British label’s spring 1994 collection. The singer paired her striped lingerie top with a micro-mini skirt that featured a raw-edge hemline. Lace-up Vivienne Westwood heels, black cat-eye glasses, and a shoulder bag finished the look.

However, it was the Magnum ice cream bar Charli snacked on following the red carpet that turned out to be the most important accessory of her entire outfit.

Alessandro Bremec/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Charli’s look referenced the finale outfit that Moss wore during Westwood’s landmark “Cafe Society” collection in 1994. While Moss went topless during the show, she wore a teensy skirt in the same pattern as Charli’s corset top and also chomped on a frozen chocolate desert, specifically from Magnum, as she walked.

Inspired by Victorian cage-crinoline, Westwood’s 1994 show is one of her more memorable. It featured top models like Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Nadja Auermann and even made it into Sarah Jessica Parker’s closet during the fourth season of Sex and the City. Parker, playing her iconic character Carrie Bradshaw, wore a bunny tail skirt set from the collection that, last year, was unearthed by Zendaya during the Challengers press tour. Given that Charli was named a Global Ambassador for Magnum, her sweet Moss reference was well thought out.

“It was a magnum ice cream,” Moss recalled during a 2023 interview. “And they just said ‘eat that while you go out with no top on.’ I was like, ‘yeah, I’ll try. I’ll manage that.’ And those heels as well. That skirt, I’ve got one and Lila, she’s like ‘Mom, so short.’ Yeah, you’re supposed to see your knickers.”