Wearing Vivienne Westwood in London? Rather fitting. But, how about wearing vintage Vivienne Westwood in London? Well—armed with some new bangs and an archival suit set—Zendaya just served up another archival fashion ace on her Challengers press tour.

The actress stepped out to a photo call on Thursday wearing a look plucked from Vivienne Westwood’s spring 1994 collection. Zendaya sported a sleeveless suit vest complete with a tri-color pinstripe and a matching mini skirt. This wasn’t just any old teensy skirt, though. There was a white feather bustle at the back of the piece. The Sex and the City crowd will point out that Carrie Bradshaw wore a similar feathery skirt, also from Westwood, in season four of the hit series.

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach went about the rest of her look rather minimally. She slipped into her go-to Louboutin pumps and sported a variety of gold jewelry from Bulgari. The major curveball came from the actress’s honey blonde bangs which she accented with a curly ponytail at the back. Zendaya has been switching up her hair quite frequently throughout the Challengers press tour, with everything from ’60s bobs to a bow-adorned braid she wore just last night.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Legendary supermodel Nadja Auermann modeled this particular look for Westwood’s Café Society runway show in 1994 which was inspired by Victorian cage-crinoline. Zendaya altered the look—which originally featured long sleeves, bouffant hair, and layers of necklaces—for a more casual feel as she tended to her press duties on Thursday.

Of course, Zendaya is no stranger to holy grail archival pulls and her Challengers fashion has been brimming with such moments. While in Paris, the actress pulled out not one, but two vintage Louis Vuitton moments from Marc Jacobs’s stint at the luxury brand. She sported a damier check mini dress as well as a lime green pant suit from the house’s spring 1999 runway show.

The actress has also indulged in plenty of custom moments, from Lacoste to Calvin Klein, as she’s been promoting her steamy tennis flick. It’s safe to assume that Zendaya and Roach have much more up their sleeve from where this Westwood moment came from as Challengers heads to theaters late next week. And, if her recent jaw-dropping Dune press fashion is any indicator of how things will finish off this time around, we are in for a serious treat.