While making the rounds for her new film Apex in New York City, Charlize Theron didn’t just wear one look yesterday. She wore five. At the action movie’s premiere, the actress was sharply suited in a black Dior blazer and pants from Jonathan Anderson’s fall 2026 collection. In place of a blouse, Theron simply wore a pleated white Elizabethan collar tied by a long ribbon, giving the set a romantic and rebellious edge.

Pointed black heels added a sharp finish to Theron’s sartorial pairing. Gleaming diamond cuff earrings subtly enhanced her look’s modern and punky touches, including a tousled bob and warm red lipstick.

Stephanie Augello/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/WireImage/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, stylist Leslie Fremar took Theron back to all-black—a longtime staple in the star’s wardrobe—with two leather pants-based outfits. For an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the star wore a bow-tied blazer, wide-leg trousers, and knotted sandals layered over a sheer bra from Givenchy by Sarah Burton. Beforehand, she chicly nodded to biker dressing from a pair of buckled, high-waisted leather Balmain pants with quilted knee panels. Her edgy bottoms were complemented by a button-down shirt, dark red sunglasses, and slick cutout velvet pumps.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

For another outfit, Theron took a light approach in an all-white Bottega Veneta. Her Louise Trotter-designed attire included a gauzy sweater and asymmetric miniskirt with a layered and frayed hem, complemented by matching flat loafers. A sharp black mac coat and dark brown Intrecciato woven shoulder bag cleanly framed the monochrome mix, while proving practical for social media appearances on the subway.

In the morning, Theron first braved New York’s cloudy weather in a blue-gray halter top and ruffle-trimmed skirt from Pieter Mullier’s last Alaïa collection. The ribbed pair was dynamically elevated by sheer gray pumps, while glistening Anita Ko diamond earrings and Jessica McCormack rings provided a polished sparkle.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Throughout her fashion-filled day, Theron delivered a masterclass in bringing variety to single-toned ensembles. An assortment of dark shades and nods to current trends—from transparency to prep, punk, and “undone” layering—also continued her experimental, yet elegant streak when getting dressed. With their range of textures, silhouettes, and a hint of rebellion, Theron’s looks also proved her fashion prowess and dedication—after all, five outfit changes in one day is no easy feat.

Overall, the star’s ensembles displayed how thoughtful details can instantly bring intrigue to even the most minimalist color palettes. Indeed, her monochrome outfits were anything but monotonous.