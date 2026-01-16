Charlize Theron is no stranger to high-wattage glamour on the red carpet. Over the years, the actor has worn her fair-share of statement-making couture and dazzling, dramatic gowns to major movie premieres and awards shows like the Oscars and Golden Globes. Perhaps that’s why, for her first red carpet since June she opted for a refreshingly understated look.

Last night, Theron stepped out to the Palm Royale season two finale event in a decidedly and defiantly casual outfit. Instead of a red carpet-friendly gown, Theron slipped into a graphic t-shirt from Givenchy. The boxy tee features sloped, oversized bell sleeves and an archival print that tapped into the heritage of the French house. The word “unravelled” was printed up top.

Eschewing formality even further, Theron paired her shirt with roomy pinstripe trousers. They sat so low on her waist and were designed with such a baggy silhouette that they could have been mistaken for pajama pants. Theron finished her look with casual sneakers, glowing skin, and a no-fuss hairdo.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Indeed, Theron isn’t part of the Palm Royale cast, which could explain such a low-key outfit. Her surprise appearance at the Los Angeles event was in support of the cast, which includes her friends Kristen Wiig and Carol Burnett.

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

With all the Internet chatting pertaining to the year 2016, we couldn’t help but see Theron’s outfit as a callback to the days of luxury graphic tees in the mid-2010s, when celebrities couldn’t get enough of Riccardo Tisci (then designing for Givenchy) and his rottweiler print shirts. Could 2026 be the year that the graphic tees return to the red carpet?