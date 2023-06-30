Charlotte Casiraghi is eleventh in line to the throne of Monaco and Princess Grace Kelly’s granddaughter—and yet those aren’t even the most interesting things about her. She’s a signed Chanel house ambassador, and once opened a couture show on horseback. She’s also an accomplished equestrian, published journalist, film producer, environmentalist, and degree-holding student of philosophy. Somehow, the 36-year-old mother of two manages to do all this while maintaining her widely held reputation as one of the best dressed members of a royal family in the world.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Attending the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon at Cannes, Casiraghi wore an embellished dress from Chanel’s spring 2022 couture collection, which she accessorized with classic Chanel cap-toe shoes and a quilted pink bag.

2023: Met Gala Photo by Manny Hernandez/GC Images The late Karl Lagerfeld was a longtime family friend (and, famously, a resident of Monaco), so of course Charlotte came to the 2023 Met Gala held in his honor in full Chanel.

2023: Rose Ball Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images The Rose Ball, held to benefit the Princess Grace Foundation, is one of the Monégasque Royal Family’s biggest events of the year. Charlotte, pictured here with her brother Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo, showed up at the 2023 edition in pale pink Chanel couture.

2022: Chanel Show Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images To catch Chanel’s spring 2023 collection, Casiraghi looked the dictionary definition of classic Chanel house codes, in a black-and-white tweed suit ensemble.

2019: Saint Laurent Show Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images Casiraghi showed up to Saint Laurent’s fall 2018 show in a sparkly striped sweater courtesy of the brand.

2017: Gucci Show Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci She attended Gucci’s fall 2017 show in a sparkly fit appropriate for the brand’s Alessandro Michele era.

2017: LACMA Art + Film Gala Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Traveling to Los Angeles for the LACMA Art + Film Gala, Casiraghi might have been inspired by those California sunsets when choosing this colorful Gucci gown.

2017: Opening Season Gala for the Paris Opera Ballet Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images Dressed in Giambattista Valli, Casiraghi was feeling floral to kick off the Paris Opera Ballet’s annual season.

2017: Cannes Film Festival Dinner Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Kering Attending Kering’s Women in Film dinner (which honored Tilda Swinton that year), Casiraghi’s floral gown was belted with a whimsical heart-shaped buckle.

2017: Met Gala Getty Images At the 2017 Met Gala, she was a full Gucci girl.

2017: Rose Ball Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For the 2017 Rose Ball, Charlotte pulled vintage Chanel couture from the fall 1996/97 collection.

2016: Montblac Dinner Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Montblanc At a dinner in New York City celebrating the 110th anniversary of Montblanc, she went with an embroidered gown in a lovely shade of yellow.

2015: Her Brother’s Wedding Weekend Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images Spotted in Italy on the weekend of her brother Pierre Casiraghi’s marriage to former Newsweek and The Daily Beast journalist Beatrice Borromeo, Charlotte expertly matched her Gucci bag to the print of her dress.

2015: Carol Premeire Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic At the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Todd Haynes’s Carol, she kept it cherry in floral.

2014: LACMA Art + Film Gala Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic In Los Angeles in 2014, she mixed navy blue and hunter green with some floral embellishments.

2014: Vogue Foundation Gala Photo by Richard Bord/WireImage In 2014 in Paris, she donned an elegant white column gown with a subtle cutout around the waist.

2012: Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted Premiere Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic For the premiere of the animated film voiced by Ben Stiller and Jada Pinkett Smith, Casiraghi opted for forest green with ruffle accents.

2012: Cartier Exhibit Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Casraghi went for classic elegance in grey for a Cartier exhibit held in Madrid, Spain.

2011: Gucci Museum Opening Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci For the opening of the Gucci museum in Milan (where items from the brand’s history, like Tom Ford’s famous handcuffs are displayed), she appropriately wore Gucci.

2011: Prince Albert II’s Royal Wedding Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage Monaco is a principality, not a kingdom—meaning the top royal is Prince Albert II. Charlotte went for something classic while attending his 2011 wedding to the former Charlene Lynette Wittstock.

2011: amFAR Gala Photo by George Pimentel/FilmMagic At the 2011 amfAR Gala in Cannes, she put her legs on display in a cocktail dress.