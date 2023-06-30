Charlotte Casiraghi is eleventh in line to the throne of Monaco and Princess Grace Kelly’s granddaughter—and yet those aren’t even the most interesting things about her. She’s a signed Chanel house ambassador, and once opened a couture show on horseback. She’s also an accomplished equestrian, published journalist, film producer, environmentalist, and degree-holding student of philosophy. Somehow, the 36-year-old mother of two manages to do all this while maintaining her widely held reputation as one of the best dressed members of a royal family in the world.
2023: Cannes Film Festival
Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Attending the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s
Killers of the Flower Moon at Cannes, Casiraghi wore an embellished dress from Chanel’s spring 2022 couture collection, which she accessorized with classic Chanel cap-toe shoes and a quilted pink bag. Photo by Manny Hernandez/GC Images
The late Karl Lagerfeld was a longtime family friend (and, famously, a resident of Monaco), so of course Charlotte came to the 2023 Met Gala held in his honor in full Chanel.
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
The Rose Ball, held to benefit the Princess Grace Foundation, is one of the Monégasque Royal Family’s biggest events of the year. Charlotte, pictured here with her brother Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo, showed up at the 2023 edition in pale pink Chanel couture.
Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
To catch Chanel’s spring 2023 collection, Casiraghi looked the dictionary definition of classic Chanel house codes, in a black-and-white tweed suit ensemble.
Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Casiraghi showed up to Saint Laurent’s fall 2018 show in a sparkly striped sweater courtesy of the brand.
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci
She attended Gucci’s fall 2017 show in a sparkly fit appropriate for the brand’s Alessandro Michele era.
2017: LACMA Art + Film Gala
Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Traveling to Los Angeles for the LACMA Art + Film Gala, Casiraghi might have been inspired by those California sunsets when choosing this colorful Gucci gown.
2017: Opening Season Gala for the Paris Opera Ballet
Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Dressed in Giambattista Valli, Casiraghi was feeling floral to kick off the Paris Opera Ballet’s annual season.
2017: Cannes Film Festival Dinner
Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Kering
Attending Kering’s Women in Film dinner (which honored Tilda Swinton that year), Casiraghi’s floral gown was belted with a whimsical heart-shaped buckle.
At the 2017 Met Gala, she was a full Gucci girl.
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
For the 2017 Rose Ball, Charlotte pulled vintage Chanel couture from the fall 1996/97 collection.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Montblanc
At a dinner in New York City celebrating the 110th anniversary of Montblanc, she went with an embroidered gown in a lovely shade of yellow.
2015: Her Brother’s Wedding Weekend
Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images
Spotted in Italy on the weekend of her brother Pierre Casiraghi’s marriage to former
Newsweek and The Daily Beast journalist Beatrice Borromeo, Charlotte expertly matched her Gucci bag to the print of her dress. Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic
At the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Todd Haynes’s
Carol, she kept it cherry in floral.
2014: LACMA Art + Film Gala
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In Los Angeles in 2014, she mixed navy blue and hunter green with some floral embellishments.
2014:
Vogue Foundation Gala Photo by Richard Bord/WireImage
In 2014 in Paris, she donned an elegant white column gown with a subtle cutout around the waist.
2012:
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted Premiere Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic
For the premiere of the animated film voiced by Ben Stiller and Jada Pinkett Smith, Casiraghi opted for forest green with ruffle accents.
Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Casraghi went for classic elegance in grey for a Cartier exhibit held in Madrid, Spain.
2011: Gucci Museum Opening
Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci
For the opening of the Gucci museum in Milan (where items from the brand’s history, like
Tom Ford’s famous handcuffs are displayed), she appropriately wore Gucci.
2011: Prince Albert II’s Royal Wedding
Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage
Monaco is a principality, not a kingdom—meaning the top royal is Prince Albert II. Charlotte went for something classic while attending his 2011 wedding to the former Charlene Lynette Wittstock.
Photo by George Pimentel/FilmMagic
At the 2011 amfAR Gala in Cannes, she put her legs on display in a cocktail dress.
Photo by Michel Dufour/WireImage
At a party for
Vogue’s 100th anniversary, she upped the drama in a purple print, statement belt, and veil.