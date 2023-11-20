Charlotte Casiraghi’s public appearances are few and far between. But it’s even more rare that we’re treated to a moment where she’s joined by her two sons, Raphael Elmaleh and Balthazar Rassam, in front of the public eye. On Sunday, though, Casiraghi and her two boys stepped out in Monaco to commemorate the country’s National Day.

Casiraghi, who is the grand daughter of Grace Kelly, dazzled for the occasion in a full look from Chanel (which is not all that surprising given she’s an ambassador for the brand and was a muse to the late Karl Lagerfeld). The Royal offered a rather leggy display in a matching skirt set. She cinched the jacket, which featured statement gold buttons, with a black belt and wore one of the French brand’s signature bags on her shoulder. Casiraghi completed her look with a slicked bun hair style, a muted lip, and black heels.

As the Royal family—Prince Albert II, Princesses Charlene and Caroline, among others—looked over proceedings, Casiraghi was flanked by her sons on either side. The Royal’s eldest Raphael, who she shares with ex Gad Elmaleh, appeared in a black tuxedo and dotted tie. Balthazar, 5, followed suit in a similar with a red tie—Casiraghi welcomed her second child in 2018 with her current husband Dimitri Rassam.

SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The trio seem to keep their public appearances to a minimum. They were last spotted in public back in September for another Royal event, a picnic, where they wore more casual looks for the daytime event. Before that, their last outing came exactly one year ago for the annual National Day celebration—Casiraghi wore another Chanel look, this one decidedly more dressy than her latest.

In 2022, Casiraghi opened up to Town & Country about motherhood. “It’s very hard to sum up, I think every day has hard and amazing moments,” she told the publication. “Every day you go through moments when you worry for your children or when they exhaust you, and then you go through moments when you share so much with them and you don’t even question the fact that they’re the most important thing in your life.”