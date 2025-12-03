For his first Chanel Métiers d’Art show last night, designer Matthieu Blazy brought the famed Parisian house to a rather unlikely locale: an abandoned subway station in downtown Manhattan. The occasion drew a ritzy crowd, including new Chanel ambassadors Ayo Edebiri and A$AP Rocky, New York icons like Teyana Taylor and Sofia Coppola, and even a member of a European royal family. Princess Grace Kelly’s granddaughter and Chanel muse, Charlotte Casiraghi, brought a touch of Euro chic to New York’s Bowery station.

The Monégasque socialite leaned into commuter chic with her front row look. She wore bold car coat that she belted at the waist to function at the dress. The design featured a crisp, French-inspired silhouette with tailored shoulders and a high collar. But it was the coat’s bold animal print and layered quality that gave the entire ensemble its New York edge.

Casiraghi styled her outerwear with sheer black tights, two-toned pumps, and a classic Chanel flap bag.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Casiraghi has practically been a Chanel girl since birth, as her mother Princess Caroline was a close friend of Karl Lagerfeld. Over the years, the equestrian has worn countless classic Chanel looks to public engagements—just last month she sported a lemon yellow skirt suit for Monaco’s National Day—from both Lagerfeld and his predecessor, Virginie Viard. Naturally, Casiraghi has quickly grown fond of Blazy’s Chanel.

At Blazy’s debut Chanel show in October, the model eschewed her favorite Chanel tweed in favor of a much more pared-back combination of denim and leather. She wore black jeans, a matching undershirt, and a burgundy bomber.

It was a look indicative of Blazy’s new, modern vision for the historic house of Chanel. Casiraghi, for one, appears entirely aligned with that vision.