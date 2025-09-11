Back in the late '70s, nothing could keep Cher away from the Studio 54 dance floor. As one famous story goes, one day she was rushed to the hospital after choking on a vitamin pill. Later that night, she was back at the club dancing the night away with Liza Minnelli. So it’s not much of a surprise that when Valentino Beauty decided to open the club back up for one night only, Cher was the guest of honor and dressed the part.

While the pop singer favored ab-baring bodysuits and feathered Bob Mackie creations during Studio 54’s peak, she opted for something straight from the mind of Valentino creative director Alessandro Michele. She donned a black-and-white trimmed fur coat from Valentino’s resort 2026 collection. If it looks familiar, Jenna Ortega wore the same one during the actor’s Wednesday season two press tour. It features a white base dotted with specks of black and a statement collar.

With a coat this major, Cher wisely let it take center stage. Underneath, she wore a black top and wide-leg trousers. Finishing off the ensemble were patent leather shoes, a minimal makeup look, and Cher’s signature long curls.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

For one night only, Valentino Beauty re-opened Studio 54 for the first time in 43 years, inviting a guest list that included original patrons of the venue and stars of today—Colman Domingo, Ivy Getty, Christopher Briney, and Lourdes Leon, the eldest daughter of Madonna.

Studio 54, the brainchild of Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, opened in April 1977 before closing three years later in 1980. Despite it’s short life, the club was notorious for its extravagant atmosphere and A-list patrons. Among them? Jackie Kennedy, Bianca Jagger, Halston, Dolly Parton, Andy Warhol and, of course, Cher. It opened its doors briefly in 1981 under new ownership before its eventual, and final, closure in 1989.

Still, all these years later, the club is the stuff of disco legends—and Cher more than knows how to dress for the fantasy.