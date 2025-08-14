Jenna Ortega’s Coat Is Cousin Itt Gone High Fashion

Cousin Itt is one of the few classic Addams Family characters yet to appear in Netflix’s Wednesday—but he may have inspired Jenna Ortega’s latest press tour outfit. While in Australia today promoting the show’s second season, Ortega channeled the Addams’s famously hairy relative with a fur-trimmed coat.

The cozy piece, from Valentino’s resort 2026 collection, featured a white base dotted with black accents—the perfectly moody ode to the Wednesday Addams-themed press style Ortega has curated throughout her promotional tour. The actor left the jacket to fall off her shoulders, folding the sides inside her figure for maximum oversized effect.

Joined at the event by the Wednesday cast and crew (including Tim Burton, Gwendoline Christie, Emma Myers, Alfred Gough, and Miles Millar), Ortega paired them with some lingerie-inspired, lace-up stompers that might seem familiar—she wore them for the show’s New York premiere just a few days ago. Underneath the coat, she wore a lace and satin LBD. For accessories, Ortega went minimal with leather, cut-out gloves, and continued to rock her bleached eyebrows with an intentionally messy hairstyle.

James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though her Wednesday press tour style is full of surprises, her boots have become a mainstay. She first debuted the daring shoes during the series’s New York premiere. On that occasion, she paired them with a leather-trimmed Ann Demeulemeester slip from the fall 2024 season. On that night, the boots were her outfit’s focal point, especially when the actor lifted the hem of her dress to reveal their corset-inspired laces, square toe, and inverted heel.

In the world of celebrity press tours, stars would rarely dare to recycle an item in such a short period as Ortega did here. But let the actor’s dramatic shag coat show that re-wears aren’t an issue if the styling is done right. Don’t be surprised if the boots return. As for whether or not Cousin Itt will ever make his way to the Tim Burton show, we’ll have to wait and see.