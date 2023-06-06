Chiara Ferragni’s career not only predates common usage of the term “influencer,” but she actually got her start before Instagram had even launched. Ever since starting her fashion blog “The Blonde Salad,” the Italian style star has managed to keep her seat in the front row and her content in feeds across the globe—and she’s certainly not afraid to make a few shocking sartorial statements to keep it that way. While the 36-year-old can do cool-girl chic and classic Italian glam, she’s not afraid of a bit of edge. She’s been experimenting with sheer dressing, lingerie dressing, and “freeing the nipple,” as they say, long before Hollywood starlets caught wind of the trend. Ferragni has managed to parlay her fame into accessories, clothing, and perfume lines—along with an Amazon Prime docu-series and 29.3 million Instagram followers—but her main bread-and-butter is still showing up and turning out a look. Here, a look back at some of her most eye-catching style statements.

2023: Dior Show Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior Deciding between a “free the nipple” moment or an Angelina Jolie-worthy leg reveal? At Dior’s fall 2023 show, Ferrani said, “Why not both?” while wearing the brand, of course.

2023: Gucci Show Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci At Gucci’s fall 2023 show, Ferragni decided to up the underwear-as-outerwear quotient by wearing a suit that looked otherwise office-appropriate, save for the fact the pants were actually chaps that revealed Gucci monogram briefs.

2023: Sanremo Music Festival Photo by Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) This year, Ferragni cohosted Italy’s beloved Sanremo Song Contest (the competition that inspired Eurovision, and now serves to pick Italy’s entrant into the show). She churned out several looks, and for this nude illusion gown—for which she enlisted the help of Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri to whip up something custom.

2023: Sanremo Music Festival Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images For her hosting duties, she also pulled this striking look straight from Schiaparelli, golden breastplate and all.

2022: Schiaparelli Show Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Ferragni is certainly a big fan of designer Daniel Roseberry’s work at Schiaparelli. She showed up to his spring 2023 couture show in a sheer top with golden nipple shields.

2022: Alexandre Vauthier Show Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage To attend Alexandre Vauthier’s fall 2023 show, she wore one of the designer’s creations that amounted to a sheer bodystocking and a mound of faux fur.

2022: Miu Miu Show Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Miu Miu Of course, Ferragni had to give the now-infamous Miu Miu ultra-mini set her co-sign. While attending the brand’s fall 2023 show, she chose the brown leather version.

2022: Gucci Show Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci Pictured with her husband, the Italian rapper Fedez, Ferragni attended Gucci’s fall 2022 presentation in a shiny pink suit with a simple set of star-shaped nipple pasties underneath. Clearly, when she heads to a Gucci show she thinks, “Office ...but make it scandalous.”

2022: Jean Paul Gaultier Show Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Image Her outfit for Gaultier’s couture show was a study in restraints. Literally.

2019: Fendi Show Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images This wasn’t Chiara’s first time doing “Barbiecore before there was Barbiecore,” but this particular Fendi look proves she could have easily auditioned as Margot Robbie’s stand-in for the upcoming film.

2019: Cannes Film Festival Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage For the gala premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Ferragni opted for this ab-baring two-piece set from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

2019: Schiaparelli Show Photo by Marc Piasecki/Marc Piasecki Even in the wintertime, she’s not afraid to make a statement. This Schiaparelli coat proves that you can mix patterns if you know what you’re doing.

2017: Coachella Photo by Christian Vierig/GC Image Attending Revolve Festival during Coachella weekend in 2017, the influencer went with a lacy mini-dress that could double as a nightie.

2017: Dior Show Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage It’s hard to tell where this Dior dress ends and Ferragni begins.

2016: Coach Show Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Coach For a Coach show during New York Fashion Week in 2016, Ferragni wore a statement dress that’s actually a particularly memorable moment from Demna’s original boundary-breaking run at Vetements.

2016: Icons Party Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Attending Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, Ferragni took a page out of Eve’s Garden of Eden wardrobe.

2016: Loewe Show Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images A gold breastplate and a cat head worn as a medallion? Why not?

2016: Louis Vuitton Show Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images For a Louis Vuitton presentation, Ferragni mixed the brand’s outerwear and statement hat with a t-shirt that simply declared, “I love haters.”

2015: amfAR Gala Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR15/WireImage At the 2015 amfAR Gala, Ferragni was one with nature in this sheer gown.

2014: CR Fashion Book Party Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images Attending a CR Fashion Book party, Ferragni was comfortable with lingerie dressing long before others took on the trend.

2014: Moschino Show Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images This Moschino set is the stuff of Barbiecore dreams. Of course, Ferragni wore it almost a decade before it became the look of the summer.