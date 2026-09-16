Bella Hadid and Liu Wen Were Decked in Diamonds for Chopard’s NYFW Cocktail Party

Chopard toasted the final day of New York Fashion Week’s spring 2027 season with a party on the terrace at Casa Cipriani, located in lower Manhattan’s South Street Seaport district. The Swiss brand staged something of a takeover at the sprawling hotel, housing its executives, international media, celebrity guests, and Very Important Customers there in time for the Tuesday night soirée. The cause for celebration was twofold: a new campaign starring house ambassadors Bella Hadid and Liu Wen, and the 50th anniversary of the label’s Happy Diamonds and Happy Sport collections. Hadid and Wen attended the cocktail party, decked out in diamonds. “This is a beautiful piece,” Wen said, pointing to her one-of-a-kind high jewelry necklace done in crisp white diamonds, before snapping photos with Hadid and Chopard president Caroline Scheufele. “I actually have a really long relationship with this brand. I’ve worked with them since 2010.”

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods delivered plenty of hugs to Scheufele upon their arrival; Future, Charli d’Amelio, and Kim Shui rounded out the guest list. “You’re serving!” adoring guests called out to Hadid on the step-and-repeat, where the star flexed her Happy Diamonds pendant necklace, Happy Sport The First Watch, and high jewelry earrings.

Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Bella Hadid and Charli D’Amelio Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

As an additional part of the celebration, Chopard’s Fifth Avenue boutique is hosting an exhibition dedicated to these two monumental collections, featuring historical jewels and watches alongside archival pieces like original sketches from the house. Some of the pieces from Happy Diamonds and Happy Sport were on display at the party, where guests cradling cocktails could circulate the glass cases, captivated by the sparkle. “Fifty years after their creation, Happy Diamonds still continue to inspire,” Scheufele said.

Caroline Scheufele and Bella Hadid Courtesy of Chopard

Jordyn Woods, Caroline Scheufele, and Karl Anthony Towns. Courtesy of Chopard

Future Courtesy of Chopard