In the world of vintage fashion, there’s no bigger power move than rewearing a look from your own past. Christina Aguilera proved as much today, sporting an archival Versace stunner that she modeled more than twenty years ago in one of the Italian brand’s now-iconic advertising campaigns.

Aguilera re-wore her Versace dress in London while attending Burlesque: The Musical. She’s a producer of the stage reworking of the 2010 cult classic she co-starred in alongside Cher. Aguilera’s dress, from the laced corset ribbon to the plunging sweetheart neckline, is full of Versace signatures. It features a cascading maxi skirt with ruffles and a long slit on one side. Aguilera styled her Versace look with thigh-high boots, teased blonde hair like the tresses she wore back in the day, and a dark, gothic lip.

Aguilera, then rocking her infamous nose and lip piercings, starred in Versace’s fall 2003 campaign, then aged 22. The singer wore a series of corseted looks, paired with barely-there glam, for the Steven Meisel-helmed shoot. At the time, Donatella Versace told People, “I watch the videos of Christina and I always die. She is a great dancer, a great singer, her voice is amazing.”

Christina Aguilera for Versace (appeared in September 2003 Vogue Italia). photograph by Steven Meisel

Like much of Versace’s 2000s work, Aguilera’s dark green look was a favorite among some of the era’s foremost fashion girls. After the lingerie-inspired piece made its way down the Milan catwalk (and appeared on Aguilera in the brand’s Meisel editorial), Beyoncé wore it to the 2003 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, pairing it with elegant diamonds and metallic heels.

Flash forward all the way to 2020, and it was Rita Ora who donned a version of the dress for a New Year’s Eve party. Iris Law did the same two years later for an appearance during London Fashion Week. Three years on from that, and over two decades on from its inception, and the fairytale piece is finally back in the hands of the woman who wore it first.