Iris Law Wore Beyoncé’s 19-Year Old Versace Dress

Yes, the spring/summer 2022 ultra-mini Miu Miu sets are getting passed around more than a blunt, as one Twitter user elegantly put it, but of course, celebrity-coveted pieces are nothing new to the world of fashion. Despite thousands of clothes being shown on runways every year, there always seems to be one or two pieces that get played to death. Right now, it’s the Miu Miu look, but will it stand the test of time like some other much-loved pieces? Take the olive green corseted dress from Versace’s fall 2003 collection. Now, that hasn’t lost an ounce of appeal over the last 19 years.

It makes sense then that the handkerchief-hemmed dress would be vintage lover Iris Law’s choice to wear when she attended a London Fashion Week Party for Perfect magazine on Monday night. Law, the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, loves to wear clothes almost as old as she, and this dress fits the bill. The model kept the styling of the dress simple, pairing it with black. butterfly-adorned heels and her now-signature buzzcut, letting the archival piece speak for itself.

Law is hardly the first to wear the dress. Following its debut on the runway in March 2003, Christina Aguilera put it on for the brand’s fall 2003 ad campaign. Not long after, Beyoncé wore the dress to the 2003 MTV Movie Awards, pairing it with equally whimsical shoes, adorned with leaves.

Flash forward 17 years and the dress made an appearance again in 2020 when Rita Ora wore it to The Weeknd’s New Year’s Eve party. She paired the piece with a large Chanel necklace and a pair of white pumps, going for a glam look as opposed to Law and Beyoncé’s ethereal take.

That takes us to 2022, when Law donned the dress. This isn’t even the first time Law has worn a Beyoncé-inspired piece. For her 21st birthday last year, the model wore a colorful beaded mini skirt from Roberto Cavalli’s spring/summer 2000 collection. Beyoncé wore a similar skirt from that same collection when performing on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2000. Of course, there’s no better seal of approval than Beyoncé, so we don’t blame Law for taking the singer’s lead.