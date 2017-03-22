As a world renowned supermodel of the ’80s and ’90s, Christy Turlington has become a staple in the fashion crowd. Although perhaps most notorious for representing Calvin Klein in the Eternity campaign in 1989 (and then reprising the role in 2014), over the years, Turlington has added philanthropist, actress, and film director to her ever-growing list of titles. Through all of these roles, she has continued to show off her elegant and sophisticated fashion sense both on and off the red carpet. As a supermodel, Turlington embodied every designer’s ultimate muse, and as a style icon, she is consistently polished and chic in a way that always has us wanting to see more. Here, we take a look back at Christy Turlington’s best looks throughout the years.

1989 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Already a designer’s muse, Turlington posed with Calvin Klein in his design studio during the early years of her illustrious career.

1990 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Turlington looked fresh off the runway in neon yellow Versace during a 1990 charity benefit.

1990 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images All eyes were on Turlington, with photographer pals Steven Meisel and Herb Ritts nearby, in this liquid gold skirt set.

1991 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images With a chic Naomi Campbell, Turlington dazzled at a wedding reception in a multi-colored look from Pucci.

1992 Images Press/Archive Photos/Getty Images Turlington channeled classic elegance in a sleek black dress and pearls for the 1992 Met Gala.

1993 Getty Images Turlington has been killing it at street style since the early 90’s. Here, she wears a flowing pastel look during New York Fashion Week, on her way to walk Ralph Lauren’s runway.

1994 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images With fellow supermodels Linda Evangelista and Elle McPherson, Turlington cut a stylish figure in all black during a 1994 gala.

1995 Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images This photo of Turlington, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss will forever live on our mood boards.

1996 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Turlington was a vision in red with designer Calvin Klein for a 1996 celebration of Dior.

1998 Getty Images Turlington represented Calvin Klein for a stylish in store appearance at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City.

1999 Getty Images Turlington wore all leather to the VH1/Vogue Fashion awards in a nude skirt, fitted black jacket, and strappy sandals, with a choker necklace to finish the look.

2000 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Turlington and director Sofia Coppola looked the perfect pair in satin slip dresses during a 2000 Marc Jacobs event.

2001 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Turlington channeled her inner Jackie O with this dramatic black gown and satin blazer for the 2001 Met Gala.

2002 Getty Images The supermodel went from runway to front row at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2003 runway show, where she wore a trend setting “going out top” and ultra flattering wide leg pants.

2003 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images With her then fiancée by her side, Turlington continued her streak of luxe red carpet wears with this a-line dress and sequined shawl.

2005 Getty Images Turlington looked radiant in a casual denim look as she launched her spring 2005 Puma Nuala range line at Selfridges in London.

2007 Getty Images The runway maven wowed on the red carpet as she arrived at the Poiret: King of Fashion Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, wearing an embroidered teal gown and simple jewelry.

2008 Getty Images The following year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Gala celebrated ‘Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy’ and the model staged one of her best red carpet looks yet. This scarlet gown by Escada was absolute elegance.

2009 Getty Images Turlington continued to shine on the red carpet at the Lincoln Center’s Gala Tribute Honoring Tom Hanks, wearing a gown from Bottega Veneta’s fall 2009 collection. The look was simple but complicated, and her understated beauty look truly made the dress stand out in the best way.

2010 Getty Images At the Fifth Annual Important Dinner for Women in New York City, Turlington wore an understated black, long sleeve dress that made for an incredibly radiant and chic finish.

2011 Getty Images Turlington’s look at the 2011 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute was a girlier approach to her traditional style.

2011 Getty Images Turlington tried out a green dress that was fresh and fun at the Women for Women International Gala at the Museum of Modern Art.

2014 Getty Images Turlington arrived at the Charles James: Beyond Fashion Costume Institute Gala on her husband’s arm wearing a low cut black gown that was incredibly glamorous.

2015 Getty Images Turlington celebrated New York Fashion Week with Maybelline New York wearing a fun and sporty jumpsuit.

2016 Getty Images Turlington was a vision at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in a stunning black gown that she finished off with a pop of color in red shoes.

2016 Getty Images Turlington was glowing at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit, wearing an embroidered, sheer black gown.

2017 Getty Images Turlington tried out the ever-popular pink trend as she made her way to the Valentino pre-fall 2017 runway show dinner.

2017 Getty Images Turlington attended the Lycee Francais de New York Gala in a glamorously embellished black gown. This look is a step away from her usually understated looks, but carried with her incredible elegance.

2019 Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images Turlington mixed up her usual style with a bit of black lace for Chanel’s Metiers D’Art runway show in 2019.

2023 Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images The model turned back the years at the 2023 Kering Caring for Women event in this Grecian-inspired Balenciaga gown.