Claudia Schiffer has been all but retired from modeling since the early aughts, but that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten how to pull off her signature model off duty style. On Monday, the beauty turned back the years as she hit the streets of New York City in a leggy going out look.

Schiffer was pictured attending a screening for the spy action-comedy film Argylle wearing a ribbed white mini dress that she paired with see-through tights. The length of Schiffer’s dress made it so that her sheer stockings functioned more as pants rather than traditional tights. Schiffer, of course, is no stranger to slipping into off duty looks, having basically invented the style along with her supermodel counterparts back in the ‘90s. Here, she managed to hop onto the no pants trend without bordering on gauche—her addition of tights was largely practical but still added an unexpected touch to the rest of the look

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The supermodel allowed her mini dress-tights pairing to really take the focus, rounding out her ensemble with a gold pendant necklace, black heel boots, and a quilted Chanel bag. Schiffer attended the screening with her husband, Matthew Vaughn, who directed Argylle.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Schiffer has been supporting her husband and the film’s star-studded cast—Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose—across a series of promotional events recently. Last week, the German model attended the world premiere wearing a metal mesh Versace dress—which she modeled during the brand’s Milan Fashion Week show—as she posed on the step and repeat with her cat, Chip, inside a backpack.

Per an official synopsis the film centers around a “reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie.” Later, “when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.”