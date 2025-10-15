Certain dresses deserve more than one moment in the spotlight. Just ask Grammy winner Coco Jones, who re-wore Monica Bellucci’s vintage lingerie dress from 2003 to a red carpet in New York City last night.

Jones stepped out to the 19th annual DKMS Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in an archival Dolce & Gabbana look. Blurring the lines between lingerie and outerwear, the fitted piece featured corset-style laces trailing down the front and layered shoulder straps up top. Accenting the dress’s plum bodice was a sheer black skirt with a slight train at the back. Letting her archival find shine, Jones accessorized with a light touch. She wore black sandal heels and sported glowing skin and pin-straight hair.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In 2003, Bellucci first wore the Dolce number at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of the sci-fi action film, The Matrix Reloaded. The choice was a fitting one for the actor—not only does her “La Dolce Vita” align well with Dolce’s va-va-voom aesthetic, she has a long history with the brand’s designers that dates back to when she walked the label’s runway in 1995.

Worn with Bellucci’s shaggy goth pixie hair, sheer opera gloves, and piles of diamonds and rubies, the dress looked a lot different back in the day when compared to Jones’s modern interpretation. It also appears to have undergone some slight alterations in the two decades since Bellucci wore it. Bellucci’s train was considerably longer.

Anthony Harvey - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Jones is just the latest star to scour the fashion archives for the perfect red carpet look. From Zendaya wearing Cher’s Bob Mackie catsuit to Miley Cyrus re-styling Christina Aguilera’s 2004 VMAs dress, there’s been an influx of celebrities paying homage to the style icons that have come before them.

After all, they say imitation is the highest form of flattery.