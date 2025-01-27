The Best Looks of Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2025

Before we hit the “big four” of fashion month, the stylish set is heading to Copenhagen for a taste of what’s new in Nordic fashion. CPHFW has been on the rise over the past few years thanks to homegrown names like Rotate, Baum und Pferdgarten, and Filippa K—and they’re all returning for another runway romp this season. Other brands taking part include Icelandic outerwear label 66 North, Opérasport, Forza Collective, Anne Sofie Madsen, and Han Kjøbenhavn, the last of which is opening its show to the public, and expecting up to 3,000 guests.

Like previous seasons, CPHFW’s sustainability requirements remain in place, and all brands on the calendar must comply. The initiative was recently adopted by the British Fashion Council for its NewGen program, proving Copenhagen’s influence in the fashion space.

Copenhagen has always been an important incubator for emerging designers, so it’s no surprise that this season is also filled with new names including Alis, the former skate brand relaunching as a streetwear label, and Astrid Andersen’s Stel. The CPHFW New Talent program will also bring Bonnetje—a label known for women’s tailoring—as well as Stamm, Alectra Rothschild/Masculina, and Berner Kuhl into the spotlight. The week will begin with a breakfast hosted by Ganni and CPHFW, celebrating these debuts (though Ganni is once again opting to show in March in Paris). Stine Goya will cap off the festivities, meanwhile, staging its show at the end of the week at the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg, almost 200 miles outside Copenhagen.

CPHFW is a much smaller operation than New York, London, Paris, or Milan, with only 27 shows and eight presentations on the schedule, but you still won’t want to miss one look that comes out of the Danish city. So, keep checking back here often as we update you on our favorite fashion moments from the week.

Forza Collective Courtesy of Forza Collective

Forza Collective Courtesy of Forza Collective

Forza Collective Courtesy of Forza Collective

Opérasport Courtesy of Opérasport

Opérasport Courtesy of Opérasport

Bonnetje Courtesy of Bonnetje

Bonnetje Courtesy of Bonnetje

Bonnetje Courtesy of Bonnetje

Birrot Courtesy of Birrot

Birrot Courtesy of Birrot