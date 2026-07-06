The World Cup may be providing a few high fashion moments here and there, but nothing can compare to what’s taking place halfway across the world, in Paris. It’s time for fall 2026 Couture Week, a much more interesting spectacle than a bunch of men running around a large field for 90 minutes, if you ask us.

Thirty houses are participating in this year’s event, and just like every fashion week recently, there are a handful of debuts, including Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first couture show for Balenciaga and Duran Lantink’s premiere couture outing for Jean Paul Gaultier. In addition, we’ll see sophomore couture collections from Jonathan Anderson at Dior, Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, and Silvana Armani at Giorgio Armani Privé.

The schedule is padded out by couture week fixtures, including Schiaparelli (which kicked off the week on Monday), Viktor & Rolf, Robert Wun, and Iris Van Herpen. Michael Stewart’s brand Standing Ground, which won the LVMH Savoir-Faire Prize in 2024, will act as a guest on the calendar with its first couture show, while Indian couturier Manish Malhotra has also been added to the mix. These brands make up for absences, including Valentino and Maison Margiela, though Glenn Martens is hosting an auction of his personal archive on July 9 instead.

After Paris has closed out, many will fly over to Rome, where Maria Grazia Chiuri will show her first couture show for Fendi, rounding out the season’s debuts and yet another couture week. It’s a lot to keep track of, but we’re here to help. Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the fall 2026 couture shows.

Dior Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Dior Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Dior Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Dior Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Schiaparelli Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Iris Van Herpen Courtesy of Iris Van Herpen