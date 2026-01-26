Yes, there are 29 houses showing in Paris for the spring 2026 couture season, but all eyes are undoubtedly focused on three brands: Dior, Chanel, and Armani Privé. After a handful of ready-to-wear collections, Jonathan Anderson finally unveiled his first couture offerings for Dior, with Matthieu Blazy following suit for Chanel. Armani Privé’s show, meanwhile, will act as the couture debut for Silvana Armani, niece of the late designer Giorgio Armani, who is taking over the stylistic reigns of the company. She will stage the first couture show for the brand since the founder’s passing.

In addition to those headline-making moments, we are also getting new couture collections from Schiaparelli, Valentino, and Viktor & Rolf. Ashi Studio will also return to the couture schedule for another go-around, riding a high after Kylie Jenner wore a custom dress from the brand to the Golden Globes earlier this month. Notably absent from the schedule is Giambattista Valli, which pulled out of its spot just days before the show. Jean Paul Gaultier is also missing, which is quite the blow considering many were hoping to see Duran Lantink’s first couture designs for the brand. But despite these absences, there are plenty of houses ready to make up for the gaps in the schedule, beginning with Daniel Roseberry’s latest for Schiaparelli, and ending with some colorful whimsy from Germanier. It’s a lot to keep track of, but we’re here to help. Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the spring 2026 couture shows.

